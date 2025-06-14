The first battle of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox's three-game series at Fenway Park was a nail-biter. Aaron Judge's solo shot tied it in the ninth inning, but Carlos Narvaez sent the fans home happy with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Boston a 2-1 victory. The two American League East rivals face off again on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Yankees-Red Sox or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

Lefty Carlos Rodon (8-4, 2.87 ERA) gets the nod tonight for the Yankees, while the Red Sox will be trotting out Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 4.20 ERA). This was also the pitching matchup last Sunday from Yankee Stadium, with the Red Sox prevailing in that contest 11-7. Rodon and Dobbins each went five innings, with Rodon allowing five earned runs and Dobbins just giving up three.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Rodon's strikeout prop for this upcoming outing is at 7.5, with the Over at +108 and the Under favored at -144. Rodon has recorded at least eight punchouts in five of his six road starts this season, including consecutive 10-strikeout efforts in his past two road outings. Meanwhile, Dobbins' strikeout prop is at 3.5, with the Over at -164 and the Under at +128.

Judge launched his 26th home run of the season off Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet in the ninth inning on Friday night to break up the shutout, and it was the only ball to reach the seats in that showdown. Judge is now tied with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the MLB lead in homers. He's +235 to hit one again today, followed by three of his teammates, with Ben Rice at +430, Austin Wells at +500 and Jazz Chisholm at +520. Rafael Devers has the shortest odds of any Red Sox player to hit a home run on Saturday at +560 odds.

The Yankees are -171 road favorites (wager $171 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +143 (wager $100 to win $143) underdogs. The total is set at 8.5, with the Under slightly favored at -115. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Red Sox, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Yankees-Red Sox game:

NEW YORK YANKEES at BOSTON RED SOX | 6/14 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Sox +143

Boston wins in 50% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-116)

Boston covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-105)

The Over hits in 66% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.3, Red Sox 5.1