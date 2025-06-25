The New York Yankees aim to avoid getting swept for the second time in June when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the third and final game of the series. New York has struggled of late, dropping nine of 12 after losing Tuesday's game in extras after Gavin Lux hit a walkoff single. First pitch for Yankees vs. Reds is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game airs on both MLB Network and Prime Video.

If you're interested in MLB betting, be sure to check out the latest Yankees vs. Reds odds and MLB best bets and MLB picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and provides bettors with odds and information that can be critical before placing any MLB bets, including ahead of Wednesday's contest.

The good news for the Yankees is star lefty Max Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA) will take the mound in the series finale. Fried has been stellar for New York since signing in free agency this past offseason, and his importance is even more notable given Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery before the season began. Fried's strikeouts prop line is 5.5, and the model has a 2.5-star grade on the Over, with a projection of 5.6. Over is priced at -161 while Under is +125. Fried is averaging 6.9 strikeouts per game over his last eight games against winning teams, and he's gone Over this strikeout line in five of those starts.

As for the Reds, they counter with veteran right-hander Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13). Singer has been very solid in his first year with the Reds, and he's eaten innings of late, pitching at least five innings in each of his last seven starts, allowing no more than three earned runs in each outing. Singer is not a huge strikeout guy, as evidenced by his 4.5 strikeouts line. The model likes the Over (-156) with a projection of 5.1, which comes in at 3.5 stars.

Pitcher strikeouts aren't the only kind of MLB props you can play for this game. These lineups feature sluggers that can homer at any point in a game, and unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge is the favorite to homer at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. His New York teammate Ben Rice is next up at +185, with Giancarlo Stanton third at +205 as he seeks his first home run of the season after starting the year on the injured list. For the Reds, Elly De La Cruz leads the way at +425.

The Yankees are -213 money-line favorites (wager $213 to win $100) according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The Reds are +176 (wager $100 to win $176) underdogs on their home field, and the total for runs scored is nine, with the Over at -117 and Under at -103. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Reds, only at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees vs. Reds on Wednesday, June 25.

NEW YORK YANKEES at CINCINNATI REDS | 6/25 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Reds +176 (A grade)

Cincinnati wins in 42% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Reds +1.5 (+115)

Cincinnati covers in 60% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-103)

The Over hits in 46.9% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Yankees 5.2, Reds 4.3