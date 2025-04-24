The Thursday MLB schedule features several early-afternoon games, but there are also four games starting at 6:45 p.m. ET or later. There are many ways to attack the MLB odds and betting on total bases is one of the most popular MLB prop bets. Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll leads the majors with 70 total bases this season after hitting a pair of home runs against the Rays on Wednesday. He will face Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 0.87 ERA) on Thursday.

Carroll is +100 to go Over 1.5 total bases in the latest MLB total bases odds from BetMGM Sportsbook, making that a potential addition to MLB total bases bets. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB total bases parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-6 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line this season. The SportsLine Projection Model also nailed all three of its HR props on Wednesday and is up nearly 37 units over the last 16 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB total bases props on Thursday. These five picks can be parlayed for +799 odds and would pay out $89 on a $10 bet at Bet365 Sportsbook.

Cedric Mullins Over 0.5 total bases (-185)

Mullins leads Baltimore's offense with 22 hits in his first 74 at-bats this season, batting .297 with six home runs and 19 RBI. He has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, and he went 2-for-5 against Washington on Wednesday. Mullins is facing Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore, who has given up 26 combined hits across his last four starts. SportsLine's model has Mullins finishing with 1.93 total bases, making it a five-star prop bet. Bet365 and DraftKings are offering the best price at -185.

Gunnar Henderson Over 0.5 total bases (-165)

Henderson has not been as hot as Mullins to open the season, but he has five hits in his last six games. He is coming off a fantastic 2024 campaign, batting .281 with 37 home runs and 31 doubles. Henderson is recording 1.67 total bases in the model's projections, providing plenty of value that you can snag at -165 at Bet365.

Zachary Neto Over 0.5 total bases (-190)

The second-year shortstop has only played in five games this season after opening the campaign on the injured list (shoulder). Neto was recovering from an offseason shoulder procedure and played some rehab games at Triple-A Salt Lake earlier this month. He logged a base hit in 11 of his 13 minor-league contests, and he hit a home run against the Giants last weekend. The model has him posting 1.59 total bases on Thursday. Bet365 has this prop at -190, the best price on the market.

Oneil Cruz Over 0.5 total bases (-170)

Cruz has recorded a hit in six of his last seven outings, hitting a home run in four of those games during a scorching stretch. He went yard against the Angels on Wednesday during another multi-hit performance. Cruz got off to a slow start this season, so the market has not caught up to his recent stretch. The model has him recording 1.7 total bases on Thursday, and Bet365 has the best price at -170.

Jacob Wilson Over 0.5 total bases (-200)

The rookie shortstop has been one of the top hitters in baseball so far this season, batting a red-hot .337 through his first 23 games. He has hit safely in 21 of those 23 outings and has seven multi-hit performances. Wilson has a tricky matchup against Rangers starter Jacob deGrom, but his consistency still makes him a strong bet to finish with at least one base on Thursday. Bet365 has the best price at -200, slightly ahead of BetMGM at -210.

