Every team in the majors is in action during the Friday MLB schedule, so there are plenty of players available for MLB total bases props. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge holds a commanding lead for the most total bases (105) in the majors, sitting ahead of Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (95). Judge has been held hitless in two of his last three games, with the lone hit during that stretch being a home run on Tuesday. The MLB prop odds list Judge at +105 to go Over 2.5 total bases against the Athletics, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Judge is facing Athletics starter Osvaldo Bido, who is 2-2 with a 4.71 ERA after giving up four earned runs against Miami his last time out. Should you include Judge in your MLB total bases bets? With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB total bases parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 10-5 roll on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Now, the model has revealed its projections for some of the most-bet MLB total bases props on Friday. These four picks can be parlayed for +1540 odds and would pay out $1,540 on a $100 bet at BetMGM.

Yandy Diaz Over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Tampa Bay's designated hitter leads the team with 38 hits this season, and 14 of them have gone for extra bases. Diaz hit his sixth home run of the season on Thursday against Philadelphia, giving him three homers in his last seven games. He is facing Brewers starter Jose Quintana, who allowed one run or fewer in his first four starts of the season. However, he gave up six earned runs on seven hits against the Cubs his last time out. Diaz is forecasted to finish with 1.8 total bases per SportsLine's model, making this a great value prop at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bryce Harper Over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Philadelphia has been one of the hottest teams in the majors recently, going 9-2 in its last 11 games. The Phillies are coming off a 7-6 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday, scoring six unanswered runs in the eighth, ninth and tenth. Harper was held hitless in that game, but he recorded five total hits in his previous three games. He has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, and his power makes him an appealing option to go Over 1.5 bases. The model has him finishing with 1.9 total bases, providing plenty of value at this price.

Trea Turner Over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Turner played a key role in the comeback win on Thursday, going 2-of-5 at the dish with an RBI and a stolen base. He has four multi-hit games in his last five outings, and he has a whopping 20 hits in his last 10 games. The 31-year-old shortstop is batting .310 overall this season heading into this favorable matchup against Guardians starter Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06 ERA). Turner is finishing with 1.9 total bases in the latest projections, and Caesars joins MGM with the best price on the Over at +135.

Chase Meidroth Over 0.5 total bases (-160)

Meidroth was promoted from the minor leagues in early April, and he has made an impact since joining the big-league club. He has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his 17 games played, but only 15 of those were starts. The rookie has yet to hit a home run and only has one double, but he only needs a single to cash this bet. He is facing Marlins starter Max Meyer, who allowed five earned runs in each of his last two starts. The model projects Meidroth to finish with 1.2 total bases, providing value on this line at MGM.

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen the model's MLB total bases prop picks for some popular props on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Matt Severance, who's on a commanding 95-49 roll (+1603.5) on baseball picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert on a 95-49 roll.