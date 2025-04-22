After a lighter slate on Monday, the Tuesday MLB schedule has all 30 teams in action, including a matchup between the top two in each league. Tigers vs. Padres at 6:40 p.m. ET pits Detroit, which is tied for the best AL record at 14-9, against the Padres, who are tied for the NL's best record at 16-7. Fernando Tatis Jr. could be highly sought-after for MLB stolen base props since he's swiped seven bags, as many as Detroit's entire team. Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz tops MLB with 10 stolen bases and is at +255 to notch another versus the Angels, according to the latest MLB player props at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Tatis is at +290 to terrorize Detroit on the basepaths.

One shouldn't just look at a batter's stolen base record when making MLB stolen base picks, as you also have to take both the opposing starting pitcher and catcher into account. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB stolen bases parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-6 roll on all top-rated MLB picks so far this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has also nailed a top HR prop in 10 out of the last 14 days, including Tatis Jr. (+450) and Elly De La Cruz (+700) over the last two days, and is up more than 29 units during that span. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB stolen base props on Tuesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +3764 odds and would win more than $3,800 on a $100 bet.

Elly De La Cruz Over 0.5 stolen bases (+140)

Despite not making his MLB debut until two months into the 2023 season, no player has more stolen bases than De La Cruz (109) over that span. He has three swipes over his last three games, while his seven on the season are tied for the fifth-most in Major League Baseball. Cincinnati takes on Miami on Tuesday, and it just so happens that no team has given up more steals (36) than the Marlins this season. That includes four games in which Miami has allowed at least five stolen bases, so De La Cruz could very well have a multiple-stolen base game. The model gives De La Cruz three times the probability of stealing a base as any other Reds player with the best odds coming at DraftKings.

Bobby Witt Jr. Over 0.5 stolen bases (+180)

Witt Jr. and the Royals face the Rockies, who have an MLB-worst 4-17 record, so one can expect to see Kansas City on base early and often. Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a 4.82 ERA, has allowed four stolen bases and doesn't have any caught stealings or pickoffs on the season. While Witt was thrown out in Monday's game, that still shows he's being aggressive on the basepaths, and his six successful steals on the season rank fifth in the AL. Also, it's worth noting that Feltner is a RHP, which is just the type that Witt does his most damage against as 95 of his 116 career SBs (82%) have come off right-handed pitchers. DraftKings has the best price on this prop as well at +180.

Wyatt Langford Over 0.5 stolen bases (+475)

Langford was activated off the injured list on Sunday and stole his third base of the season later that day, so he's clearly feeling healthy. While he may not be as prolific a base stealer as others, he gets a dream matchup on Tuesday versus the Athletics. The team's starting catcher, Shea Langeliers, has allowed 25 stolen bases, which is seven more than any other catcher in the majors. He allowed a staggering nine SB in his last game on Sunday as Milwaukee broke its franchise record by picking on Langeliers and the Athletics. Additionally, A's probable starter, Osvaldo Bido, has already allowed as many SBs (six) across just 20.1 IP this season as he did across three times as many innings pitched (63.1) last season Some sportsbooks have Langford stealing a base at +360, but the best odds come at BetMGM at +475.

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen the model's MLB stolen base prop picks for some popular props on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 67-30 roll on MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 17 units.