After a limited three-game slate on Thursday, there are 15 games on the Friday MLB schedule, bringing a full set of MLB props for bettors to choose from. Home runs, stolen bases and strikeouts are some of the most popular MLB players props on the board, and SportsLine's model is high on Nick Kurtz to continue his tear at the beginning of August after hitting 11 home runs in July. Oneil Cruz (stolen base) and Carlos Rodon (strikeouts) are other MLB player prop picks the model is higher on.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Nick Kurtz, Athletics, over 0.5 home runs (+325)

The model projects Kurtz's home-run line at +205, bringing immense value in this market for one of the game's top young sluggers. Kurtz, a 22-year-old first baseman for the A's, drew national headlines when he hit four home runs against the Astros on July 25. He had 11 home runs in total for the month as he finished July with a sizzling 1.433 OPS.

Oneil Cruz, Pirates, over 0.5 stolen bases (+320)

Another one of the game's young explosive stars, Cruz is coming off a month where he swiped seven bags -- including one span when he stole four in three games. He has struggled to get on base in the past week, which is why his odds are a big longer in this spot. Playing against the Rockies at Coors Field should give him that opportunity, however, and the model is setting his projected line at +151.

Carlos Rodon, Yankees, over 5.5 Ks (-145)



Rodon has cooled a bit since his strong start to the season, but he did record eight strikeouts in his last start. He gets a favorable matchup against the Marlins on Friday, and the model is projecting that he'll fan 6.61 batters, helping the over clear with some room to spare, making it worth the -145 juice.

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for over 0.5 a HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

For example, Tyler Soderstrom is our No. 9 projected HR hitter and we'd price him at +341 which is why getting +450 at DraftKings is a great value. You are looking for HR lines on the books that are significantly higher (100+ more money line units) than what our model's price would be. Use this same method for Stolen Bases. For the Starting Pitcher's strikeouts compare our line to the betting line. If we have 5.4 and the line is 5.5 it could be good value if the under is +100 or more. But if it's -120 then not so much.

RANK HR SB K 8/1 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.328 | +205 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.398 | +151 Carlos Rodon (NYY) | 6.61 2 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.313 | +219 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.325 | +208 Logan Gilbert (SEA) | 6.59 3 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.289 | +246 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.314 | +218 Hunter Brown (HOU) | 6.58 4 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.275 | +264 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.288 | +247 Jack Flaherty (DET) | 6.54 5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.252 | +297 Victor Scott (STL) | 0.276 | +262 Joe Ryan (MIN) | 6.49 6 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.238 | +320 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.275 | +264 Robbie Ray (SF) | 6.2 7 Manny Machado (SD) | 0.232 | +331 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.267 | +275 Nick Pivetta (SD) | 6.15 8 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.229 | +337 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.257 | +289 Ranger Suarez (PHI) | 6.08 9 Tyler Soderstrom (ATH) | 0.227 | +341 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.249 | +302 Jacob Lopez (ATH) | 5.57 10 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.226 | +342 Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) | 0.22 | +355 Kevin Gausman (TOR) | 5.56 11 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.226 | +342 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.213 | +369 David Peterson (NYM) | 5.33 12 Spencer Torkelson (DET) | 0.213 | +369 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.209 | +378 Shane Baz (TB) | 5.29 13 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.213 | +369 Cedric Mullins (NYM) | 0.203 | +393 Brady Singer (CIN) | 5.17 14 Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.213 | +369 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.2 | +400 Jack Leiter (TEX) | 4.81 15 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.208 | +381 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.199 | +403 Gavin Williams (CLE) | 4.76 16 Wilyer Abreu (BOS) | 0.207 | +383 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.198 | +405 Anthony DeSclafani (ARI) | 4.75 17 Matt Wallner (MIN) | 0.206 | +385 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.197 | +408 Shane Smith (CHW) | 4.69 18 Matt Olson (ATL) | 0.199 | +403 Jeremy Pena (HOU) | 0.185 | +441 Michael Wacha (KC) | 4.65 19 Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.199 | +403 Xander Bogaerts (SD) | 0.184 | +443 Cade Horton (CHC) | 4.58 20 Seiya Suzuki (CHC) | 0.198 | +405 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.184 | +443 Tyler Anderson (LAA) | 4.54

