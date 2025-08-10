There are 15 games on the MLB schedule this Sunday, and the marquee matchup will be one of baseball's biggest rivalries as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. Pete Crow-Armstrong's evolution into an MLB All-Star has been one of the driving forces in Chicago scoring the second most runs in baseball. Crow-Armstrong is mired in a 1-for-27 slump over his last seven games, but his 29 stolen bases prove how big a threat he can be on the basepaths. His recent struggles at the dish have created a buy-low opportunity if you're looking to bet MLB player props.

The latest MLB odds list Crow-Armstrong to steal a base at +380 on Sunday, and that's one of our top MLB prop picks. When it comes to MLB betting, MLB player props are a great way to find value at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB prop picks. They can also help new users take advantage of the best sportsbook promos like the latest FanDuel promo code, where new users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 50 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Sunday MLB player prop picks:



Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, over 0.5 stolen bases (+380)

The first step to stealing a base is getting on, and that's something that Crow-Armstrong has struggled with of late. However, he does have three batted balls of 100 mph or higher in this series and has an average exit velocity of 94.0 mph on nine batted balls in this series. That sort of contact will yield inevitable results over time, and Crow-Armstrong does have two stolen bases in seven games against the Cardinals so far this year. The model prices Crow-Armstrong to steal a base at +234, giving us a lot of upside here. For the best price, play this prop at DraftKings, where you can also use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Junior Caminero, Rays, over 0.5 home runs (+430)

Caminero just turned 22 last month, but he already possesses thunderous power and is sitting on 32 home runs after going yard four times in his last three games. The model correctly predicted that he'd homer for a +400 payout on Saturday, and now you're somehow getting an even better price on Sunday? That's at least in part due to the Bryan Woo effect, but Woo has given up seven home runs in his last four starts. The model lists Caminero's line to homer at +266, so it's jumping at this price from Fanatics, and you can also take get 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

MacKenzie Gore, Nationals, over 5.5 strikeouts (-114)

It was a bit of a surprise that the Nationals decided to keep Gore at the MLB Trade Deadline despite being at the outset of another full-scale rebuild. However, they've got a few exciting young pieces in James Wood and C.J. Abrams and decided to hold on to Gore with another year of control. He got roughed up for eight earned runs in his last outing by the Athletics, but has registered at least six strikeouts in 15 of his 23 starts. The model is predicting he finishes with 6.28 strikeouts on average today.

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

We hit on Junior Caminero yesterday at +400 on DraftKings. He has 4 HRs in his last 3 games. Our model doesn't shy away from streaks and has him priced at +266. As of early am on Sunday he is as low as +350 on Caesars, but as high as +430 on Fanatics.

We whiffed on Michael King's o5.5 Ks and while we have value on today's Padres starter, Dylan Cease to come in under his 7.5K line (-120 DraftKings), it's a little scary to go against his 10-1 over (7.5 average) at home split.

RANK HR SB K 8/10 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.309 | +224 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.344 | +191 Zack Wheeler (PHI) | 7.61 2 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.308 | +225 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.322 | +211 Dylan Cease (SD) | 6.87 3 Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.275 | +264 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.312 | +221 MacKenzie Gore (WAS) | 6.28 4 Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.273 | +266 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.299 | +234 Tyler Glasnow (LAD) | 6.25 5 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.269 | +272 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.296 | +238 Sonny Gray (STL) | 6.18 6 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.269 | +272 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.289 | +246 Sean Manaea (NYM) | 5.64 7 Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.267 | +275 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.276 | +262 Bryan Woo (SEA) | 5.38 8 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.252 | +297 Chandler Simpson (TB) | 0.268 | +273 Cade Povich (BAL) | 5.35 9 Daulton Varsho (TOR) | 0.251 | +298 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.245 | +308 Max Fried (NYY) | 5.27 10 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.244 | +310 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.241 | +315 Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) | 5.21 11 Juan Soto (NYM) | 0.243 | +312 Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.24 | +317 Shota Imanaga (CHC) | 5.17 12 Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.235 | +326 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.236 | +324 Eric Lauer (TOR) | 5.15 13 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.233 | +329 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.222 | +350 Jason Alexander (HOU) | 5.09 14 Brandon Lowe (TB) | 0.228 | +339 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.222 | +350 Casey Mize (DET) | 5.05 15 Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.228 | +339 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.207 | +383 Luis Morales (ATH) | 5.01 16 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.226 | +342 Andres Gimenez (TOR) | 0.203 | +393 Joey Wentz (ATL) | 5 17 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.223 | +348 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.201 | +398 Zack Littell (CIN) | 5 18 Shea Langeliers (ATH) | 0.223 | +348 Kyle Tucker (CHC) | 0.199 | +403 Patrick Corbin (TEX) | 4.99 19 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.222 | +350 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.199 | +403 Mike Burrows (PIT) | 4.84 20 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.22 | +355 Ha-seong Kim (TB) | 0.194 | +415 Slade Cecconi (CLE) | 4.8

More MLB picks for Sunday

You've seen the model's MLB props for several players on Sunday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on an 87-80-1 roll (+1399) on MLB picks.