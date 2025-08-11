The Detroit Tigers are coming off their first series victory of the month, taking two out of three games against the Angels over the weekend. They will go on the road to face the White Sox during the Monday MLB schedule, with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Tigers outfielder Riley Greene homered against the Angels on Sunday, giving him 27 home runs overall this season. He is +400 to go yard against the White Sox on Monday, which is one of the MLB props that SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is targeting.

Other MLB prop bets to back on Monday include Elly De La Cruz to steal a base (+300) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to record fewer than 6.5 strikeouts (+120).

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit.

Best Monday MLB player prop picks:



Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 0.5 stolen bases (+300)

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base in a win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was his first multi-hit game of the month, breaking out of a 5-for-32 slump. He is batting .277 with 19 homers, 74 RBI and 82 runs scored this season, and more importantly for this prop, he has 31 stolen bases. De La Cruz is facing Phillies starting Taijuan Walker, who has allowed multiple earned runs in three of his last four starts.

Riley Greene, Tigers, over 0.5 home runs (+400)

The 24-year-old outfielder leads Detroit with 27 homers this season after going yard against the Angels on Sunday. Greene was in a bit of a slump after the All-Star break, but he is 5-for-18 over his last five games. He also has two homers in his last 10 games, so he appears to be rounding back into form. Greene is facing a struggling White Sox bullpen on Monday, and the model lists Greene's line to homer at +250.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, under 6.5 strikeouts (+120)

Yamamoto has gone over this total three times in his last four games, which is why this prop is available at +120. However, he finished with six strikeouts or fewer four times in his previous five outings, and he is averaging 6.3 strikeouts per start this season. While the Angels have struck out more than any team in the majors this season, the model is predicting that Yamamoto finishes with 6.17 strikeouts on average today, creating value on the under at plus-money odds.

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

While Junior Caminero could not hit another HR (at +400 it was not expected) we had a nice day with Mackenzie Gore cruising over on his Ks and Pete Crow-Armstrong swiping a base.

For strikeouts tonight Minnesota's Zebby Matthews over 5.5 is available +110 at both Fanatics and bet365. This stands out because we are not only projecting over 5.5 we also are getting plus money on a line that is under his season average of 6.0. The line is +110 because he averages one fewer K in road starts but even so it is still 5.6 with a 3-2 over on the road.

Aaron Judge has yet to homer since returning from the IL. The markets expect it more and more every day and now his best price is down to just +170 to +175 in several books which is not good value vs our +250. Riley Greene homered yesterday and the markets are offering as much as +440 (BetRivers) for him to homer back-to-back games. The model gives Greene and Judge the same chances.

RANK HR SB K 8/11 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.33 | +203 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.321 | +212 Garrett Crochet (BOS) | 7.04 2 Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.291 | +244 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.311 | +222 Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) | 6.17 3 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.286 | +250 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.286 | +250 Logan Webb (SF) | 5.96 4 Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.286 | +250 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.28 | +257 Zebby Matthews (MIN) | 5.76 5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.279 | +258 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.274 | +265 Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) | 5.66 6 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.262 | +282 Victor Scott (STL) | 0.271 | +269 Will Warren (NYY) | 5.58 7 Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.262 | +282 Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.239 | +318 Ryan Pepiot (TB) | 5.38 8 Wilyer Abreu (BOS) | 0.231 | +333 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.238 | +320 Andrew Abbott (CIN) | 5.35 9 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.224 | +346 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.226 | +342 Cade Cavalli (WAS) | 4.98 10 Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.222 | +350 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.216 | +363 Yu Darvish (SD) | 4.92 11 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.22 | +355 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.212 | +372 Cristian Javier (HOU) | 4.68 12 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.216 | +363 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.206 | +385 Jose Soriano (LAA) | 4.68 13 Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.213 | +369 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.198 | +405 Ryne Nelson (ARI) | 4.43 14 Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) | 0.211 | +374 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.189 | +429 Andrew Heaney (PIT) | 4.38 15 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.209 | +378 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.188 | +432 Chris Paddack (DET) | 4.32 16 Spencer Torkelson (DET) | 0.207 | +383 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.185 | +441 Jeffrey Springs (ATH) | 4.28 17 Cody Bellinger (NYY) | 0.206 | +385 Trevor Story (BOS) | 0.184 | +443 Jose Quintana (MIL) | 4.27 18 Tyler Soderstrom (ATH) | 0.205 | +388 Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.179 | +459 Miles Mikolas (STL) | 3.93 19 Ryan McMahon (NYY) | 0.201 | +398 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.178 | +462 Taijuan Walker (PHI) | 3.76 20 Shea Langeliers (ATH) | 0.199 | +403 Bryson Stott (PHI) | 0.174 | +475 Chase Dollander (COL) | 3.51

