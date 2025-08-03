Jacob deGrom enters Sunday with a 10-3 record on the season and a 2.55 ERA. He's made 21 starts already this season after making only 35 combined over the previous four years and has recorded 130 strikeouts over 123 2/3 innings, putting him in the conversation for the AL Cy Young Award. However, he hasn't matched up particularly well against a loaded Mariners lineup that includes Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh. That's a big reason why deGrom under 6.5 strikeouts (+114 in the latest MLB odds) is one of our top MLB player props for Sunday.

Best Sunday MLB player prop picks:



Oneil Cruz, Pirates, over 0.5 stolen bases (+215)

Cruz is known for his prodigious power and also having one of the strongest arms in MLB history, which makes it that much more ridiculous that he's 95th percentile among MLB players in sprint speed despite being 6-foot-7 and weighing 240 pounds. He's already stolen a career-high 34 bases this season and the model would set his line for stolen bases on Sunday at +156.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, under 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

It's been a brilliant comeback season for deGrom, who only made 35 combined starts over the last four years while battling a multitude of injuries. However, his 9.5 K/9 rate is his lowest since 2016 and he hasn't been particularly good against the Mariners this season. He's made two starts against them and has a 4.00 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and only seven strikeouts over nine innings.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners, over 0.5 home runs (+280)



The calendar just turned to August and Raleigh has already set an MLB record for most home runs by a switch-hitting catcher. His 42 homers this year leads the MLB and the Home Run Derby champion hasn't looked phase in the second half like some HR Derby participants can be. He has four home runs over his last 10 games and the model sets his line to homer today at +228 while multiple books have him priced as high as +280. You can bet this prop at bet365, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet.

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for over 0.5 a HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

For example, Oneil Cruz is projected for the 3rd most HRs but most SBs today. You can get him Yes to hit a HR at +280 on FanDuel. But there is more money line unit value on his stolen base yes at bet365 who is charging +225. Our HR lines are only 3 percentage points different (we have it at 26%, +280 implies 29%). The difference in our SB implied % is more significant at 39% for our model and 30.8% for the +225. For the Starting Pitcher's strikeouts compare our line to the betting line. If we have 5.4 and the line is 5.5 it could be good value if the under is +100 or more. But if it's -120 then not so much. Two of our leading Strikeout props are Framber Valdez and Jacob deGrom, both of which we lean under 6.5 Ks. The best deGrom under 6.5 is +140 on FanDuel who is charging -150 (Caesars -160) on that under. So if you were choosing between these 2 under plays we would go with deGrom.

RANK HR SB K 8/3 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.305 | +228 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.39 | +156 Dylan Cease (SD) | 6.66 2 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.289 | +246 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.319 | +213 Framber Valdez (HOU) | 6.37 3 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.284 | +252 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.319 | +213 Jacob deGrom (TEX) | 6.27 4 Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.281 | +256 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.29 | +245 Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) | 5.99 5 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.269 | +272 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.288 | +247 Jacob Misiorowski (MIL) | 5.89 6 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.255 | +292 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.281 | +256 Luis Gil (NYY) | 5.74 7 Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.249 | +302 Victor Scott (STL) | 0.275 | +264 Joey Cantillo (CLE) | 5.7 8 Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.24 | +317 Chandler Simpson (TB) | 0.261 | +283 Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) | 5.68 9 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.236 | +324 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.259 | +286 Eduardo Rodriguez (ARI) | 5.55 10 Christian Yelich (MIL) | 0.236 | +324 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.252 | +297 Charlie Morton (DET) | 5.47 11 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.233 | +329 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.251 | +298 Chris Bassitt (TOR) | 5.39 12 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.228 | +339 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.246 | +307 Edward Cabrera (MIA) | 5.31 13 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.227 | +341 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.231 | +333 Seth Lugo (KC) | 5.3 14 Spencer Torkelson (DET) | 0.221 | +352 Cedric Mullins (NYM) | 0.225 | +344 Carson Whisenhunt (SF) | 5.11 15 Francisco Lindor (NYM) | 0.217 | +361 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.221 | +352 Mitch Keller (PIT) | 5.1 16 James Wood (WAS) | 0.211 | +374 Ha-seong Kim (TB) | 0.214 | +367 Lucas Giolito (BOS) | 5.08 17 Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.208 | +381 Jonny DeLuca (TB) | 0.209 | +378 Jack Perkins (ATH) | 4.95 18 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.208 | +381 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.208 | +381 Brandon Young (BAL) | 4.95 19 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.202 | +395 Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.192 | +421 Sean Burke (CHW) | 4.88 20 Matt Chapman (SF) | 0.198 | +405 Kyle Tucker (CHC) | 0.185 | +441 Joe Boyle (TB) | 4.74

