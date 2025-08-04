The Monday MLB schedule features an intriguing pitching matchup between Pirates starter Johan Oviedo and Giants starter Justin Verlander. Oviedo is returning after being sidelined for nearly two years due to injury, while Verlander is starting after being the subject of many trade rumors in the lead-up to the deadline. One player Verlander will face is Pirates star Oneil Cruz, who has 18 home runs and 48 RBI this season. Cruz also has 34 stolen bases, and he is +320 to steal a base in the Monday MLB odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 56 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Christian Yelich, Brewers, over 0.5 home runs (+625)

Yelich has a team-high 21 home runs this season, with his latest homer coming against Washington on Saturday. He also went yard against the Cubs last week, and he has seven hits in his last three games. Yelich is facing newly acquired Braves pitcher Erick Fedde, who is 3-11 with a 5.33 ERA this season. The model has Yelich's HR odds at +346, making this a valuable line to target.

Oneil Cruz, Pirates, over 0.5 stolen bases (+320)

Cruz is known for his power, but his speed is arguably just as impressive. He has swiped 34 bags on 38 attempts this season, and he has a good chance of getting on base against Verlander on Monday. The veteran pitcher has a 1-8 record and a 4.53 ERA, so the model has Cruz's stolen base odds at +229.

Casey Mize, Tigers, over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)



The American League All-Star pitcher is motivated to bounce back on Monday after three consecutive subpar outings. He has not pitched more than four innings in three straight starts, but he still has a 9-4 record and a 3.43 ERA this season. Mize has 84 strikeouts in 18 starts, and he has gone over this line in nine starts. He has also finished with four strikeouts in five other outings, so the model has value on this prop given his projected strikeout total of 5.0.

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

For example, Kerry Carpenter and Vlad Guerrero Jr. have identical projections and we'd price YES at +367 for both. If deciding between the two look for the higher line. Kerry Carpenter's best payout as we publish is +410 on Fanatics while Vlad Guerrero's best line is just +325 at bet365. So there's no comparison in terms of who is the better betting value (Carpenter) despite the two being dead even in terms of HR chances tonight.

We have a similar situation going on with Sonny Gray and Jesus Luzardo in their starts. Both are projected for 6.24 strikeouts. You can get over 5.5 at -114 (53.2%) on Fanduel for Sonny Gray. For Luzardo our lean is on Under 6.5 at -104 (51%) on FanDuel. The model would take Gray o5.5 over Luzardo u6.5 Ks.

RANK HR SB K 8/4 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.293 | +241 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.338 | +196 Tyler Glasnow (LAD) | 6.28 2 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.281 | +256 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.304 | +229 Sonny Gray (STL) | 6.24 3 Daulton Varsho (TOR) | 0.254 | +294 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.294 | +240 Jesus Luzardo (PHI) | 6.24 4 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.235 | +326 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.285 | +251 Nick Lodolo (CIN) | 5.94 5 Christian Yelich (MIL) | 0.224 | +346 Victor Scott (STL) | 0.273 | +266 Yusei Kikuchi (LAA) | 5.9 6 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.217 | +361 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.27 | +270 Max Fried (NYY) | 5.89 7 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) | 0.214 | +367 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.255 | +292 Sean Manaea (NYM) | 5.59 8 Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.214 | +367 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.239 | +318 Mike Soroka (CHC) | 5.57 9 Juan Soto (NYM) | 0.214 | +367 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.239 | +318 Cade Povich (BAL) | 5.38 10 Tyler O`Neill (BAL) | 0.211 | +374 Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.237 | +322 Eric Lauer (TOR) | 5.21 11 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.208 | +381 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.226 | +342 Johan Oviedo (PIT) | 5.11 12 Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.206 | +385 Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.198 | +405 Travis Adams (MIN) | 5.1 13 Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) | 0.204 | +390 Ha-seong Kim (TB) | 0.188 | +432 Quinn Priester (MIL) | 5 14 Seiya Suzuki (CHC) | 0.203 | +393 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.187 | +435 Casey Mize (DET) | 5 15 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.202 | +395 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.186 | +438 Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) | 4.81 16 Kyle Stowers (MIA) | 0.202 | +395 Jeremy Pena (HOU) | 0.182 | +449 Slade Cecconi (CLE) | 4.8 17 Yandy Diaz (TB) | 0.199 | +403 Nico Hoerner (CHC) | 0.177 | +465 Patrick Corbin (TEX) | 4.77 18 Matt Wallner (MIN) | 0.193 | +418 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.174 | +475 Jason Alexander (HOU) | 4.72 19 Hunter Goodman (COL) | 0.189 | +429 Christian Yelich (MIL) | 0.172 | +481 Justin Verlander (SF) | 4.7 20 Spencer Torkelson (DET) | 0.185 | +441 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.165 | +506 JP Sears (SD) | 4.66

