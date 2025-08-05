The Yankees are expecting superstar Aaron Judge to return to the lineup on Tuesday when New York takes on the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET. Judge's return will be a welcome site for a Yankees team that has lost four straight games, including an 8-5 decision at Texas on Monday. Judge still leads the MLB with a .342 batting average and ranks fourth in the majors with 37 home runs. Seattle's Cal Raleigh leads the league with 42 homers, and he is +250 to add to that total in the Tuesday MLB odds.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Cal Raleigh, Mariners, over 0.5 home runs (+250)

Raleigh leads the MLB with 42 home runs this season, and he gets a mouthwatering matchup against White Sox starter Davis Martin on Tuesday. Martin is 3-8 on the season and has given up 12 homers in 2025, including at least one home run in four of his last six starts. The model has Raleigh's HR odds at +213, making this a valuable line to target.

Jose Ramirez, Guardians, over 0.5 stolen bases (+310)

Ramirez has recorded nine hits over his past six games, consistently giving himself the opportunity to steal a base. The 32-year-old has logged 32 stolen bases this season, which ranks third in the MLB, and he has a good chance of getting on base against Mets starter Clay Holmes on Tuesday. Holmes has given up 20 hits over his last three contests, so the model has Ramirez's stolen base odds at +241.

MacKenzie Gore, Nationals, under 7.5 strikeouts (-150)

Gore has racked up 148 strikeouts this season, the ninth-most in the majors. However, he's finished with seven or fewer strikeouts in 11 consecutive starts. He's finished with four or fewer strikeouts in four straight, so the model has value on this prop given his projected strikeout total of 6.15.

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

For example, Kerry Carpenter and Vlad Guerrero Jr. yesterday (8/4) were both priced by our model at +367. Carpenter was the better value with Fanatics offering +367 vs Guerrero's best price of just +325 at bet365. Carpenter justified our faith with a dinger, Vlad did not. Similarly, we had both Sonny Gray and Jesus Luzardo projected for 6.24 strikeouts but at o5.5 and -114 on FanDuel we like Gray's over much more than Luzardo's u6.5 at -104. Gray had 8 Ks, Luzardo 7 so again, the Inside the Lines system worked like a charm.

The big name in today's cheat sheet is Aaron Judge who should be activated from the IL. Our model's line of +264 is virtually identical to the best Yes price which is +267 at bet365.

RANK HR SB K 8/5 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.319 | +213 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.301 | +232 Garrett Crochet (BOS) | 6.7 2 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.299 | +234 Chandler Simpson (TB) | 0.297 | +237 Logan Webb (SF) | 6.24 3 Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.275 | +264 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.293 | +241 MacKenzie Gore (WAS) | 6.15 4 Daulton Varsho (TOR) | 0.269 | +272 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.29 | +245 Freddy Peralta (MIL) | 6.14 5 Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.254 | +294 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.289 | +246 Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) | 6.1 6 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.253 | +295 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.278 | +260 Will Warren (NYY) | 5.77 7 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.251 | +298 Victor Scott (STL) | 0.278 | +260 Zebby Matthews (MIN) | 5.61 8 Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.246 | +307 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.261 | +283 Ryan Pepiot (TB) | 5.58 9 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.245 | +308 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.248 | +303 Bryan Woo (SEA) | 5.46 10 Francisco Lindor (NYM) | 0.242 | +313 Ha-seong Kim (TB) | 0.24 | +317 Dean Kremer (BAL) | 5.13 11 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.233 | +329 Jonny DeLuca (TB) | 0.234 | +327 Joey Wentz (ATL) | 5.04 12 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.222 | +350 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.228 | +339 Ryan Bergert (KC) | 4.91 13 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.221 | +352 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.224 | +346 Jose Berrios (TOR) | 4.81 14 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.218 | +359 Cedric Mullins (NYM) | 0.219 | +357 Mike Burrows (PIT) | 4.75 15 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.217 | +361 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.203 | +393 Luis Severino (ATH) | 4.7 16 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) | 0.217 | +361 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.202 | +395 Shota Imanaga (CHC) | 4.68 17 Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.212 | +372 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.202 | +395 Jose Soriano (LAA) | 4.68 18 James Wood (WAS) | 0.212 | +372 Dylan Crews (WAS) | 0.195 | +413 Yu Darvish (SD) | 4.67 19 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.21 | +376 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.194 | +415 Emmet Sheehan (LAD) | 4.62 20 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.209 | +378 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) | 0.192 | +421 Clay Holmes (NYM) | 4.51

