The Athletics were the highest-scoring team in the MLB on Tuesday, racking up 16 runs in their win over the Nationals. Catcher Shea Langeliers homered three times, while star rookie Nick Kurtz went 3-for-4 and walked twice. Kurtz leads the Athletics with 23 home runs this season, and he is +333 to go yard against the Nationals in the Wednesday MLB odds. He is facing Washington pitcher Cade Cavalli, who is making his first big-league start since 2022.

SportsLine's model is backing Kurtz to hit a home run with its Wednesday MLB prop picks, along with Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz to steal a base (+265) and Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman to record more than 5.5 strikeouts (+125).

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 50 units of profit.

Best Wednesday MLB player prop picks:



Nick Kurtz, Athletics, over 0.5 home runs (+333)

Kurtz is riding a four-game hitting streak and has increased his batting average to .311 during his impressive rookie season. He has not homered since his four-homer game against the Astros on July 25, but he has an ideal opportunity to go yard on Wednesday. Cavalli has a 9.00 ERA over his last six starts in Triple-A Rochester, and the model has Kurtz at +168 to homer in that matchup.

Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 0.5 stolen bases (+265)

De La Cruz leads the Reds in hits (122), home runs (19), RBI (73) and stolen bases (30) this season, causing all sorts of problems for opponents. He stole a base against the Braves on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he swiped four bags in an eight-game stretch at the end of July. The Reds are facing the Cubs at hitter-friendly Wrigley Field on Wednesday night, so the model has De La Cruz at +202 to provide value on this line.

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays, over 5.5 strikeouts (+125)

Gausman enters Wednesday's game against the Rockies with 127 strikeouts in 22 starts this season, averaging 5.7 per start. However, Colorado has struck out the second-most of any team in baseball, so Gausman is expected to exceed his season average in this particular matchup. He had eight strikeouts against the Yankees on July 21 before striking out 10 batters against the Tigers on July 26, and the model has him projected to strike out 6.03 Rockies on Wednesday.

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

Aaron Judge struck out twice and did not hit a HR in his return. Our model has virtually the same projected line as yesterday. The best line for Judge Yes HR was in the +265 range but it's fallen to as low as +210. Oddsmakers and/or early betting action must assume 'he's due'. Tyler Soderstrom is just below Judge at #7 but despite not having a HR in 9 games he's not getting any of the 'he's due' treatment with bet365 offering +575. Soderstrom is typically priced around +450.

Sometimes you'll have to shop around for a great value. Elly De La Cruz is our number SB at a model price of +202. FanDuel is only paying up +198 so he is not a good value on America's number 1 sportsbook. But bet365 is offering a tantalizing +265 so he is a solid stolen base value on that book.

RANK HR SB K 8/6 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.373 | +168 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.331 | +202 Spencer Strider (ATL) | 7.04 2 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.328 | +205 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.312 | +221 Carlos Rodon (NYY) | 6.83 3 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.297 | +237 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.284 | +252 Joe Ryan (MIN) | 6.58 4 George Springer (TOR) | 0.293 | +241 Victor Scott (STL) | 0.28 | +257 Jack Flaherty (DET) | 6.3 5 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.279 | +258 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.272 | +268 Robbie Ray (SF) | 6.09 6 Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.276 | +262 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.261 | +283 Kevin Gausman (TOR) | 6.03 7 Tyler Soderstrom (ATH) | 0.254 | +294 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.245 | +308 Spencer Arrighetti (HOU) | 5.89 8 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.248 | +303 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.236 | +324 Ranger Suarez (PHI) | 5.89 9 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.232 | +331 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.228 | +339 George Kirby (SEA) | 5.65 10 Shea Langeliers (ATH) | 0.23 | +335 Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.226 | +342 Gavin Williams (CLE) | 5.32 11 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.219 | +357 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.223 | +348 Shane Baz (TB) | 5.3 12 Tyler O`Neill (BAL) | 0.219 | +357 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.209 | +378 Nestor Cortes (SD) | 5.26 13 Christian Yelich (MIL) | 0.219 | +357 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.207 | +383 Cade Cavalli (WAS) | 5.1 14 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.213 | +369 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.205 | +388 Jack Leiter (TEX) | 4.96 15 Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.211 | +374 Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.203 | +393 Andrew Abbott (CIN) | 4.89 16 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.211 | +374 Lawrence Butler (ATH) | 0.199 | +403 Dustin May (BOS) | 4.84 17 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.21 | +376 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.198 | +405 Andrew Heaney (PIT) | 4.77 18 Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) | 0.21 | +376 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) | 0.191 | +424 David Peterson (NYM) | 4.73 19 Seiya Suzuki (CHC) | 0.208 | +381 Trevor Story (BOS) | 0.187 | +435 Jeffrey Springs (ATH) | 4.72 20 Juan Soto (NYM) | 0.208 | +381 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.181 | +452 Trevor Rogers (BAL) | 4.71

More MLB picks for Wednesday

