Luis Robert Jr.'s .662 OPS might not be what the White Sox had hoped for this season, but the 28-year-old center fielder has had a dynamic season on the basepaths. Robert enters Thursday with 30 stolen bases, and the White Sox will take on the Mariners in one of only four games on the MLB schedule today. Robert's listed for as high as +320 at Caesars to steal a base, and that's one of our top MLB player props on Thursday.

When it comes to MLB betting, MLB player props are a great way to find value at online sports betting sites.

Best Thursday MLB player prop picks:



Luis Robert Jr., White Sox, over 0.5 stolen bases (+330)

Robert hit his 12th homer of the season on Tuesday and then stole his 30th base of the season on Wednesday in this series, and he's generally playing better in the second half of the season. Since the MLB All-Star break, Robert is hitting .383 and has stolen seven bases in 13 games. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert has a decent move and generally holds runners solidly, but baserunners are 43 of 52 on stolen base attempts in his career.

Eury Perez, Marlins, under 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Perez has a 2.70 ERA on the season, but the Marlins have been cautious with their young ace after he underwent Tommy John surgery last April. He's only pitched 50 innings in 10 starts, and he's only lasted six innings or longer in three of those outings. He's had five strikeouts or fewer in two of his last three starts, and the model sees some value to the under here.

Kyle Stowers, Marlins, over 0.5 home runs (+400)

Stowers only had six home runs in 313 career big league at-bats entering this season but he's been a revelation in 2025. He's belted 25 homers this season and has a .935 OPS. The batted-ball data bears that success out too, as he's 98th percentile among MLB hitters in barrel rate (18.9%), 96th percentile in expected slugging (.554), 91st percentile in hard-hit contact rate (52.0%) and 90th percentile in bat speed (75.0 mph).

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

Yesterday, we successfully spotlighted Tyler Soderstrom for getting priced at +575 to hit a HR which was 100+ ML units higher than he was getting before his 9 game HR-less streak. Well he rewarded us with an early HR last night. I don't know if you'd want to press your luck but the markets now definitely do not see him going yard again with his best priced Yes HR line up to +600 on Fanatics.

It is a light slate on Thursday with just 4 games so there are only 6 HR hitters and 4 SB lines under +400. The biggest name on the mound is Paul Skenes but our projection of 6.8 Ks is right in line with u7.5 at -130 on DraftKings. Eury Perez is interesting. DraftKings is offering under 5.5 at +100. He has gone over 5.5 in his last 3 road games, but overall he has averaged just 4.7 Ks on the road (vs 5.8 at home).

RANK HR SB K 8/7 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.316 | +216 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.342 | +192 Paul Skenes (PIT) | 6.76 2 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.265 | +277 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.32 | +212 Logan Gilbert (SEA) | 6.12 3 Kyle Stowers (MIA) | 0.256 | +291 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.261 | +283 Jacob Lopez (ATH) | 5.74 4 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.241 | +315 Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.226 | +342 Eury Perez (MIA) | 5.33 5 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.224 | +346 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.195 | +413 Brady Singer (CIN) | 5.17 6 Shea Langeliers (ATH) | 0.22 | +355 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) | 0.187 | +435 Shane Smith (CHW) | 4.89 7 Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.196 | +410 Jacob Young (WAS) | 0.15 | +567 Carlos Carrasco (ATL) | 4.42 8 James Wood (WAS) | 0.188 | +432 Dylan Moore (SEA) | 0.147 | +580 Mitchell Parker (WAS) | 4.32 9 Lawrence Butler (ATH) | 0.168 | +495 Randy Arozarena (SEA) | 0.145 | +590

10 Jorge Polanco (SEA) | 0.165 | +506 Lawrence Butler (ATH) | 0.142 | +604

11 Randy Arozarena (SEA) | 0.155 | +545 Dane Myers (MIA) | 0.14 | +614

12 Agustin Ramirez (MIA) | 0.153 | +554 Noelvi Marte (CIN) | 0.132 | +658

13 Matt Olson (ATL) | 0.153 | +554 Matt McLain (CIN) | 0.12 | +733

14 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) | 0.151 | +562 Josh Naylor (SEA) | 0.116 | +762

15 Josh Naylor (SEA) | 0.15 | +567 James Wood (WAS) | 0.114 | +777

16 Bryan Reynolds (PIT) | 0.148 | +576 Jake Fraley (CIN) | 0.114 | +777

17 Andrew McCutchen (PIT) | 0.148 | +576 Isiah Kiner-Falefa (PIT) | 0.113 | +785

18 Dominic Canzone (SEA) | 0.142 | +604 Michael Harris (ATL) | 0.111 | +801

19 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.137 | +630 Jakob Marsee (MIA) | 0.109 | +817

20 JJ Bleday (ATH) | 0.133 | +652 Chase Meidroth (CHW) | 0.101 | +890



