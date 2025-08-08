No one would debate the status of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as one of the best pitchers in baseball, as the reigning American League Cy Young winner is the favorite to win the award again this year. However, his big-name status can inflate some of his odds and totals on betting sites, and in his Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, one of our top MLB player props for Friday favors playing the Under on his 8.5 strikeouts total at -110 odds on DraftKings.

SportsLine's model is also backing Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz to hit a home run (+290) in its Friday MLB props, along with Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff to go Over 5.5 strikeouts (-148) against the New York Mets. When it comes to MLB betting, MLB player props are a great way to find value at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB prop picks. They can also help new users take advantage of the best sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where new users can get 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 53 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Nick Kurtz, Athletics, over 0.5 home runs (+290)

Kurtz has 23 home runs over 76 games in his rookie season, but he's gone 10 straight games without a home run. However, before that streak started, the 22-year-old had an epic four-home run performance and he's capable of going deep with any swing. The Athletics begin a three-game series at a hitter-friendly Camden Yards against the Orioles, who are starting right-handed pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. The 35-year-old has allowed a home run in two of his last three starts, and Kurtz, a left-handed hitter, has hit 19 of his 23 home runs against RHP. Bet365 is offering Kurtz to hit a home run at +290 odds, while other sportsbooks have him priced at the +240 range, and with the latest bet365 bonus code, new users can earn $150 in bonus bets after making their first $5 wager.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers, over 5.5 strikeouts (-148)

Woodruff is projected for 6.85 strikeouts, which returns great value for over 5.5 strikeouts at -148 odds in the model's latest projections. The 32-year-old RHP is averaging 7.4 strikeouts over his five starts this season, and he's recorded at least six strikeouts in four of his five starts. Woodruff had eight strikeouts in his last start against the Nationals as he continues to build up his strength after missing the first three months following offseason shoulder surgery. The Brewers face the Mets, who have lost four straight games while scoring just three total runs over their last two contests. This prop is available at FanDuel, and the latest FanDuel promo code gives new users an additional $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, under 8.5 strikeouts (-110)

Although Skubal is third in baseball in strikeouts (181), he's gone Under this total in 13 of his 22 (59%) of starts this season. The Tigers' ace has also gone Under this total in seven of his last 11 starts (63.6%). He's averaging 8.2 strikeouts per game this season, and although he's arguably the best pitcher in baseball, nine strikeouts in a challenging number for any starting pitcher to be expected to reach at -110 odds. This prop is available at DraftKings, and with the updated DraftKings promo code, new users can get $200 in bonus bets instantly as well as over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

Yesterday, we successfully spotlighted the Under 5.5 Ks for Eury Perez (he had 1) despite a strong over stretch coming in. He averages well under 5 Ks in road starts.

Today the two biggest names in the sport, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, aren't good betting values. Judge's best Yes HR price is +245 and Ohtani's is just +155 at bet365. You want to find a line that is at least 60 if not 100 ML units higher than the one below. That indicates the odds are giving the player a lower % chance than the model is.

Nick Kurtz has the best chance of hitting a HR tonight. Since he had 4 in what might have been the best single game in history he has not hit a HR (10 game stretch). Two nights ago we were high on his teammate Tyler Soderstrom who went on to not only break his 9 game HR-less streak, he has had a HR in back-to-back games. We thought Soderstrom was due and now it's Kurtz' turn. bet365 is offering Yes HR on Kurtz at +290 as we publish which is much better than the +220 he is posted elsewhere.

RANK HR SB K 8/8 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.338 | +196 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.355 | +182 Tarik Skubal (DET) | 7.17 2 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.305 | +228 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.318 | +214 Brandon Woodruff (MIL) | 6.85 3 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.299 | +234 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.314 | +218 Hunter Brown (HOU) | 6.2 4 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.285 | +251 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.296 | +238 Matt Boyd (CHC) | 6.1 5 George Springer (TOR) | 0.269 | +272 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.283 | +253 Joe Ryan (MIN) | 6.06 6 Kyle Stowers (MIA) | 0.261 | +283 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.281 | +256 Chase Burns (CIN) | 6.05 7 Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.26 | +285 Chandler Simpson (TB) | 0.274 | +265 Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) | 6.04 8 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.254 | +294 Esteury Ruiz (LAD) | 0.273 | +266 Nick Pivetta (SD) | 5.83 9 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.252 | +297 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.269 | +272 Tanner Bibee (CLE) | 5.64 10 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.243 | +312 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.254 | +294 Kodai Senga (NYM) | 5.61 11 Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.242 | +313 Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.231 | +333 Max Scherzer (TOR) | 5.52 12 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.241 | +315 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.218 | +359 Edward Cabrera (MIA) | 5.49 13 Tyler Soderstrom (ATH) | 0.24 | +317 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.209 | +378 Zac Gallen (ARI) | 5.43 14 Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.234 | +327 Dylan Crews (WAS) | 0.205 | +388 Seth Lugo (KC) | 5.38 15 Juan Soto (NYM) | 0.228 | +339 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.204 | +390 Merrill Kelly (TEX) | 5.26 16 Shea Langeliers (ATH) | 0.223 | +348 Ha-seong Kim (TB) | 0.204 | +390 J.T. Ginn (ATH) | 5.25 17 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.223 | +348 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.203 | +393 Luis Castillo (SEA) | 5.18 18 Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.22 | +355 Kyle Tucker (CHC) | 0.201 | +398 Cam Schlittler (NYY) | 5.1 19 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.212 | +372 Jonny DeLuca (TB) | 0.199 | +403 Mitch Keller (PIT) | 4.96 20 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.21 | +376 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.194 | +415 Bryce Elder (ATL) | 4.86 ----







More MLB picks for Friday

You've seen the model's MLB props for several players on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on an 84-76-1 roll (+1454) on MLB picks.