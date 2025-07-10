Ronald Acuna Jr. got a late start to his season, not debuting until May 23, but he's quickly made up for lost time. The 2023 NL MVP actually has a higher home run rate and OPS than during his award-winning season, as his career-high on-base percentage has made him a run-scoring machine. After scoring twice on Wednesday, Acuna enters the Thursday MLB schedule with 36 runs in 41 games, making his MLB player props for runs scored of high interest. Only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have scored at a higher rate than Acuna, and with Atlanta facing an Athletics squad that has allowed the most runs in the AL, SportsLine's model projects Acuna to go Over 0.5 runs scored as one of its top MLB prop bets. Also, check out picks for Mets vs. Orioles, Cubs vs. Twins, and MLB home run picks on Thursday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Thursday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 45-38 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 40.65 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Thursday.

Best Thursday MLB player prop picks:



Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, over 0.5 runs scored (-155)

Cal Raleigh, Mariners, under 0.5 hits (+180)

Josh Smith, Rangers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-165)

Parlay these picks for +640 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, over 0.5 runs scored (-155)

Acuna will take part in the Home Run Derby next week in his home ballpark, but he's apparently using the Athletics' temporary venue as a derby warm-up. He cracked two longballs on Wednesday, which ended a 12-game drought without a homer. However, Acuna is still touching home plate on a regular basis and doesn't need to drive himself in to do that. Since making his season debut on May 23, his 36 runs scored are the third-most in baseball, and Acuna has seven runs scored in eight career games versus the Athletics. They conclude their series with Atlanta on Thursday, and the A's also allow the most runs per game in the AL, making this prop one to jump on with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners, under 0.5 hits (+180)

The majors' home run leader hit his 36th dinger in Seattle's Tuesday game versus the Yankees, before going 0-for-4 on Wednesday. Based on history, Thursday is forecasted to look more like the previous night rather than Raleigh extending his home run lead. The catcher simply hasn't been able to figure out probable starter Marcus Stroman, as Raleigh is 0-for-7 versus the pitcher. Raleigh has now gone hitless in three of his last four games, and matchup history projects it to move to four out of his last five. Considering the plus-money MLB prop odds for the Under, this could be an effective part of a lucrative parlay by using the latest DraftKings promo code.

Josh Smith, Rangers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-165)

A 2024 Silver Slugger winner, Smith has emerged as one of the best utility men in the game. He's played every position, save for catcher, this year for Texas as it's doing everything it can to get his bat into the lineup. He leads the Rangers in both runs (44) and hits (82), as he had a pair of each on Wednesday, in addition to a run batted in. He's now averaging 2.6 hits + runs + RBI since the calendar flipped to July and gets an ideal opponent to hit the Over with this MLB prop pick on Thursday. Texas is concluding its four-game set on the road versus the Angels, and Smith's .924 OPS at Angel Stadium is his highest at any ballpark (minimum five games). SportsLine's model projects 2.13 hits + runs + RBI, so the Over can be wagered on with the use of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Thursday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Thursday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Thursday. Finally, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 178-107 (+1012.75) over his last 283 MLB picks, has his MLB best bets locked in for Thursday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.