After a month-long IL stint due to a hamstring, Kodai Senga is slated to return to the mound during Friday's MLB schedule. He was dealing before the injury and rewarding MLB prop bettors who took the unders related to his earned runs, hits and walks allowed, as his 1.47 ERA is the best in baseball amongst pitchers with at least 70 innings. However, matchups matter when it comes to selecting the best options for MLB player props, and the Mets ace has an unfavorable one on Friday. He's facing a Royals squad which battered him for 11 hits in a prior matchup, which is the most Senga's allowed in his career.

In his last full game before hurting his hamstring, Senga allowed six hits to the Rockies, and if you haven't been following Colorado this season, then you should be aware that it's on pace for the most MLB losses in a season since 1899. After rehabbing for a couple of weeks, Senga was then rusty in his minor league start, allowing six hits in just 3.2 innings. Now in his return to the Big Leagues, he'll have to face a Royals team which roughed him up for a career-high of 11 hits when they last faced off. That game came in 2023, but many of the Royals batters who got the best of Senga are still in the lineup as current Royals are hitting a staggering .625 (10 for 16) off the pitcher. All of these factors make taking over 4.5 hits allowed the value play, which can be done with a bet365 bonus code.

Tyler Anderson is a two-time All-Star pitcher, but he's looked like a September call-up against Ketel Marte. The second baseman has teed off Anderson to the tune of a slash line of .433/.514/.833 over 35 plate appearances. Of Marte's 13 hits off the lefty, he has more extra base hits (eight) than singles (five), and he's starting in this year's All-Star Game due to the best season of his career. His .977 OPS is the fifth-best in all of baseball (minimum 200 PAs), and Marte is averaging 2.7 total bases over his last 19 games. So, one could either take Over 2.5 total bases at +135 MLB prop odds, or play it a little safer by backing Over 1.5. Either prop can be played by using the latest DraftKings promo code.

Springer has had a renaissance of a season at 35 years old but his nemesis will be on the mound on Friday. Luis Severino of the Athletics has limited Springer to a microscopic .097 batting average over 31 at bats, as Springer has four times as many strikeouts (12) as he has base hits (three). That includes Springer having just two hits over hits last 25 at bats versus the pitcher, and despite his resurgent year, Springer has gone without a hit, run and RBI in three of his last four games. While one may be tempted to go under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI for Springer, the Athletics' bullpen has the worst ERA in the AL, so Springer could have some success once Severino leaves the mound. Thus, under 2.5 is the smarter play and can be wagered on with the use of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

