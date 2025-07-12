The Texas Rangers have been one of the hottest offensive teams in the majors this month, scoring at least six runs in seven of their first 10 games in July. They are coming off a 7-3 win over the Astros on Friday, and they will aim for their third consecutive victory when they square off again during the Saturday MLB schedule. Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford had four hits, one home run and two RBIs in that game. He is -147 to record a hit on Saturday, and that is one of the MLB player props that SportsLine's model is backing. Also, check out picks for Yankees vs. Cubs, Padres vs. Phillies and MLB home run picks on Saturday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Saturday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 45-38 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 34.65 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Saturday.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



Wyatt Langford, Rangers, Over 0.5 total bases (-147)

Zack Wheeler, Phillies, Over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

Brent Rooker, Athletics, Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Parlay these picks for +538 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Wyatt Langford, Rangers, Over 0.5 total bases (-147)

Langford's four-hit game against Houston on Friday did not come out of nowhere, as he now has multiple hits in three of his last four games. He is batting .563 with two homers and seven RBIs during that stretch, giving him 15 homers overall this season. The 23-year-old is one homer shy of matching his total from his entire rookie season, and he is batting .246 this year. SportsLine's model has him finishing with 1.65 total bases on Saturday, providing plenty of value that can be wagered on with the use of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Zack Wheeler, Phillies, Over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

Wheeler is having a phenomenal campaign, going 9-3 with a 2.17 ERA through his first 18 starts of the season. He has finished with at least seven strikeouts win 12 of his last 14 starts, posting double-digit strikeout numbers in his last two outings. Wheeler had 10 strikeouts against the Padres at the end of June before striking out 12 Cincinnati batters last weekend. The model has him finishing with 7.3 strikeouts against San Diego on Saturday. BetMGM has the best price, and you can use the BetMGM promo code to make it a no sweat bet up to $1,500.

Brent Rooker, Athletics, Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

The 30-year-old designated hitter is batting .274 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs this season, recording multiple hits in his last two games. He homered against Atlanta on Tuesday, so he has cleared this prop total in three of his last four outings. Rooker has a favorable matchup against Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who is 6-6 with a 4.13 ERA this season. The model has Rooker finishing with 1.7 total bases, creating value on this prop at plus-money. You can use a bet365 bonus code to get even more value for your money.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Saturday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Saturday. Finally, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 180-108 (+1060.25) over his last 288 MLB picks, has his MLB best bets locked in for Saturday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.