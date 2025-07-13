Nationals outfielder James Wood has earned a reputation as a quiet guy, but he'll receive some much-deserved attention next week at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. However, before he heads to San Diego, Wood and the Nationals will match up with the Brewers on Sunday, and Wood will be looking to break out of a mini-slump after going 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts in his last three games. He's still slashing .278/.381/.534 on the season with 24 home runs and 69 RBI, and we're taking the opportunity to buy low on Wood in a potential statement game by making him one of our top MLB prop picks.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



James Wood, National, Over 0.5 total bases (-135)

Aaron Judge, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (-130)

Clay Holmes, Mets, Over 3.5 total strikeouts (+116)

Parlay these picks for +542 odds at BetMGM (odds subject to change)

James Wood, Nationals, Over 0.5 total bases (-135)

Wood is one of the brightest young stars in baseball, and we like this price despite a difficult matchup with Brewers righty Freddy Peralta. Despite a 2.74 ERA with 111 strikeouts over 105 innings this season, Peralta is giving up the second-highest average exit velocity (87.7 mph) of his career, and he's benefiting from a BABIP against that is 20 points below his career average. Meanwhile, Wood has 29 extra-base hits in 283 plate appearances against right-handed pitching this season. The model is projecting 1.8 total bases for Wood on Sunday.

Aaron Judge, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (-130)

He's the frontrunner to win AL MVP for a third time and he's coming off a game on Saturday where he hit two doubles and a home run despite the Yankees losing to the Cubs. He's had 38 multi-hit games this season and has had at least two total bases in 57 of the 94 games that he's played. Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga (2.80 ERA) has been good, but Judge has a 1.407 OPS against left-handed pitching this season and the model is projecting 2.7 total bases on average. DraftKings has the best price here, and you can also get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager with this DraftKings promo code.

Clay Holmes, Mets, Over 3.5 total strikeouts (+116)

After working primarily out of the bullpen in his first eight years with the Pirates and Yankees, Holmes signed with the Mets this offseason and was moved into the starting rotation, where he's having a breakout year. Holmes is 8-4 with a 3.29 ERA and has struck out 81 batters over 98 1/3 innings. He's had at least four strikeouts in 11 of his 18 starts this season and the model is projecting 4.9 strikeouts on average for Holmes, so getting plus-money here is a steal. Caesars has the best price and you can potentially add even more value to this play with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

