The Friday MLB schedule kicks off the unofficial second half of the season as players return from the All-Star break. Kyle Schwarber was the hero of the Midsummer Classic, walking away with MVP honors, and the slugger has an MLB prop line of 1.5 total bases on Friday. Considering the high he's coming off -- along with him ranking fifth in the National League in total bases -- SportsLine's model backs Schwarber to go over that bar which has MLB prop odds of +115. With all 30 teams in action, and also well-rested, there are numerous intriguing MLB player props to wager on through various MLB betting sites. Also, check out picks for Red Sox vs. Cubs, Yankees vs. Braves, and MLB home run picks on Friday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Friday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 46-43 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up more than 40 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Friday.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Rafael Devers, Giants, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115)

Riley Greene, Tigers, under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115)

Parlay these picks for +634 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, over 1.5 total bases (+110)

In his 11th season, Schwarber is having a career year with his highest OPS+ as he's on pace for 51 homers, which would top his previous high of 47 dingers. Thus, Schwarber can hit the Over with one swing of the bat, as Tuesday's All-Star Game swing-off clearly displayed. But he's no longer simply a three-outcome batter as he's upped his batting average to .247 after entering the year as a .230 career hitter. He's gone over 1.5 total bases in six of his last nine regular-season games, averaging 2.67 TBs over that stretch. Even though the opponent Angels have yet to name a starting pitcher, SportsLine's model modestly projects 1.78 total bases for Schwarber, which can be wagered with a bet365 bonus code.

Rafael Devers, Giants, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115)

Devers has gotten off to a slow start in The Bay but may have the post-All-Star remedy in facing pitcher Chris Bassitt. The former Red Sox slugger is hitting .471 (8 for 17) off Bassitt, with more extra base hits (five) than singles (three). Devers has three homers and five RBI off Bassitt, and he'll relish facing one of his old AL East rival teams as the DH is hitting .321 against Toronto, as a whole, this season. Devers is projected for 2.32 hits + runs + RBI on average, and this MLB prop can be played by using the latest DraftKings promo code.

Riley Greene, Tigers, Under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115)

As the best hitter on the best team in baseball, Greene was very deserving of starting in the All-Star Game. He did, however, go 0 for 3 with a pair of strikeouts, and one shouldn't be surprised if he posts a similar line on Friday. Greene is 0 for 8 with four strikeouts in his career versus projected starter Patrick Corbin of Texas, including going 0 for 2 when they faced off just a few weeks ago. Things won't get any easier for the outfielder once Corbin exits the game, as the Rangers have the second-best bullpen ERA in the American League. You should back the trend of Greene struggling versus Corbin and go under with his prop with the use of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Friday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Friday. Finally, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 183-110-1 (+1028.75) over his last 294 MLB picks, has his MLB best bets locked in for Friday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.