The Saturday MLB schedule features several important showdowns between World Series contenders, including Dodgers vs. Brewers at 9:10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is riding an eight-game winning streak, but Los Angeles is the -140 favorite in the Saturday MLB odds. Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich has a team-high 19 home runs and 65 RBI this season.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



Aaron Judge, Yankees, over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Shota Imanaga, Cubs, under 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120)

Christian Yelich, Brewers, over 0.5 RBIs (+195)

Aaron Judge, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (+100)

New York's superstar slugger is having another incredible season, batting .354 with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs. He has driven in 14 runs in his last 13 games, and he is facing Braves starting pitcher Joey Wentz, who is making his first start since 2023. Wentz was added to Atlanta's roster earlier this week to assist the depleted rotation. This is a brutal matchup for Wentz in his first start in two years, and SportsLine's model projects 3.06 total bases for Judge, which can be wagered on at BetMGM.

Shota Imanaga, Cubs, Under 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120)

Chicago is trying to extend its winning streak to four games, and it has the perfect pitcher on the mound to make that happen. Imanaga, who is 6-3 with a 2.65 ERA, has been outstanding since returning from the injured list. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts since returning, allowing just one run in seven innings against the Yankees in his most recent outing. Imanaga allowed just one run in 6.1 innings in his lone start against Boston, which came last season. SportsLine's model has Imanaga finishing with 1.9 earned runs allowed, and this MLB prop can be played at DraftKings by using the latest DraftKings promo code.

Christian Yelich, Brewers, Over 0.5 RBIs (+195)

The Brewers are on a roll heading into their game against the Dodgers on Saturday night, and Yelich has been a big reason for their success. He had a single against Los Angeles on Friday to extend his on-base streak to 25 games. Yelich has a team-high 65 RBIs in 92 games, hinting at some immediate value at this price. Once Milwaukee's winning streak is accounted for, this bet looks even better. The model has him finishing with 0.7 RBIs on Saturday to provide value at +195 at BetMGM.

