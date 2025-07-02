Rain in the Northeast caused three Tuesday postponements with those doubleheaders being made up on the Wednesday MLB schedule. However, extra games may actually lead to fewer MLB player props available as some sportsbooks don't list prop lines for teams involved in twin bills, as there's uncertainty as to who will play in each game. Thus, you may want to target someone not involved in a doubleheader like George Springer of Toronto. He's coming off a game with two homers and seven RBI, in which the opposing starting pitcher was Cy Young candidate Max Fried. With the Yankees now starting a rookie on Wednesday, SportsLine's model likes Springer to go Over 0.5 RBI as one of its top MLB prop bets of the day. Also, check out picks for Yankees vs. Blue Jays and Cardinals vs. Pirates on Wednesday and our top home run picks for Wednesday.

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles, to record 1+ single (-105)

Mike Trout, Angels, over 0.5 runs scored (-130)



George Springer, Blue Jays, over 0.5 RBI (+175)

Springer hit his ninth career grand slam, and had a career-high of seven RBI, in Toronto's 12-5 win over the Yankees yesterday. He collected base hits, and RBI, off three different Yankees pitchers, including Fried, as Springer also got the better of New York's bullpen. Now, he'll face rookie RHP Will Warren, who is one of the few pitchers who prefers starting at Yankee Stadium than on the road. Warren has a 5.54 ERA in away games, with Wednesday's contest coming in Toronto. This is also a favorable matchup for Springer who is hitting .272 off righties compared to .234 off lefties, and that gives this plus-money prop great value.

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles, to record 1+ single (-105)

Speaking of favorable matchups, no batter has more of an advantage over the pitcher he'll see on the mound than Gunnar Henderson versus Nathan Eovaldi. Henderson is 7 for 8 in his career off the veteran as his .875 batting average is higher than most players' OPS. Six of those seven hits have been singles, as Henderson has morphed into more of a slap hitter this season. Coming into 2025, 56.3% of his hits were singles, but this year that percentage has jumped 10% to 66.3%. Thus, instead of betting Henderson collecting 1+ base hit at -300 odds, you can get better value with betting 1+ single at -105 odds.

Mike Trout, Angels, over 0.5 runs scored (-130)

The three-time MVP began the year by moving from center to right field, but after an early-season IL stint, Trout is now a full-time DH. The early returns are encouraging as he's been an on-base machine recently. He's reached base safely 14 times over his last six starts, with six total runs scored over that span. On Wednesday, he will face 20-year-old Didier Fuentes, who was just called up two weeks ago but could get sent back down to the minors shortly after allowing 14 hits and 10 ER in just 8.1 IP.

