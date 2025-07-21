Riley Greene gets the chance at some revenge against Paul Skenes on Monday after the National League ace bested the Tigers outfielder in the MLB All-Star Game. The Pirates' phenom struck out Greene in a seven-pitch at-bat in their one matchup in the All-Star Game, but the model projects better results from Greene on Monday, making his Over 1.5 total bases (+135) one of its top MLB prop picks. Greene is batting .280 with a career-high.870 OPS this season, and he hit his 25th home run of the year on Saturday. He's hit a home run in three of his last five games to aid his projection to go Over 1.5 total bases on Monday.

July 21 features a rare full 15-game MLB slate on a Monday, creating plenty of MLB player props to consider on various betting sites. Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Monday's MLB schedule.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 46-43 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up more than 52.2 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Monday. You can also see who the model's top MLB home run props, MLB longshot picks, and game picks for Red Sox vs. Phillies.

Best Monday MLB player prop picks:



Riley Greene, Tigers, Over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Carlos Rodon, Yankees, Over 5.5 strikeouts (+124)

Noah Cameron, Royals, Under 2.5 earned runs allowed (-125)

Greene, coming off his second straight All-Star appearance, has become one of the top outfielders in the sport. He's averaging 2.1 total bases per game, and even against a pitcher as tough as Skenes, the model sees value in him at plus-money odds to record multiple total bases on Monday. He's averaging 2.9 total bases in the last 13 games that the Tigers were underdogs in, which often comes as a result of facing a strong starting pitcher, so Greene can still succeed against Skenes.

Rodon tossed eight shutout innings against the Cubs, who are tied with the best record in the National League, in his last start on Friday and struck out eight. The 32-year-old, who made his third All-Star Game this year, is eighth in baseball with 135 strikeouts, averaging 6.8 strikeouts per game. He's gone Over this total in 15 of his last 25 starts dating back to last season, averaging 6.6 strikeouts per game. The Yankees play the Blue Jays, and Rodon has gone Over this strikeout total in two of his last three starts against Toronto.

The 26-year-old rookie left-handed pitcher is coming off 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Mets on Sunday, July 13, before the All-Star Break for his third straight start allowing two runs or fewer. He's also allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts and has a 2.31 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his first 12 career starts. The Royals play the Cubs, who are tied with the Brewers for the best record in the National League at 59-40, but Cameron has already contained capable offenses like the Mets, Padres and Mariners to begin his MLB career.

