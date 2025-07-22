Second-half baseball continues on Tuesday with ample opportunities for MLB prop bets after a busy Monday full of surprises. Home Run Derby winner Cal Raleigh was held to a single hit as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 6-0 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Meanwhile, Pirates starter Paul Skenez barely missed topping his over/under of 6.5 strikeouts when he tallied six K's against the Detroit Tigers, and Royals southpaw Noah Cameron hit the Over on earned runs allowed but still got the win against the Cubs thanks to the offense running up the scoreboard.

Tuesday MLB schedule features another 15-game slate, which means there are even more MLB player props to consider on various betting sites.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 46-43 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up more than 50.2 units on home run prop picks this season.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Jose Ramirez over 1.5 bases (-115)

Francisco Lindor over 1.5 hits (+190)

Jacob deGrom over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

Jose Ramirez, Guardians over 1.5 bases (-115)

According to the model, Ramirez has gone over his bases market five out of the last five times and is averaging 2.1 bases per game. The third baseman is coming off of a three-RBI night against the Baltimore Orioles thanks to his 20th home run of the season. He will now face O's right-hander Brandon Young, who gave up nine hits and seven earned runs in his last outing. Ramirez excels against right-handed pitching, so he should rack up multiple bases on Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor, Mets, over 1.5 hits (+190)

Lindor has been quiet since returning from the All-Star break, but got back on the scoresheet on Monday night with an RBI in a 7-5 win against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. On Tuesday, the Angels will start right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the mound, who has given up 45 hits in 46.2 innings pitched on the road this season. Lindor has twice as many hits against right-handers.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

The veteran right-hander didn't get the win in his last start, but he did clock eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings against the Houston Astros. He also totaled seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings with no earned runs when he faced the A's on April 29, bringing his career total to 29 strikeouts in four appearances against the AL West team.

