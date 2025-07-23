Aaron Judge is likely on his way to winning back-to-back American League MVP awards as he leads baseball in categories such as batting average (.346) and OPS (1.168), while tied for second in home runs (36), second in runs scored (89) and third in RBI (82). He also leads baseball in total bases (264), and the SportsLine model projects his incredible season to continue on Wednesday with Judge going Over 1.5 total bases (+100) as one of its top MLB prop picks. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 2.6 total bases per game heading into a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays and a pitcher he knows well.

The reigning AL MVP has gone Under this total in five of his last six games despite averaging 2.6 total bases per game this season, but the model likes this matchup for Judge to break his mini-slump. The Blue Jays are starting Chris Bassitt, whom Judge has 18 career at-bats against. The 33-year-old outfielder has five hits, including a home run, against Bassitt in his career. That home run came earlier this season, and the model projects 2.5 total bases for Judge on Wednesday. Judge has gone Over his total bases number in 11 of his last 17 games against teams with a winning record, and DraftKings is offering the best odds at Over 1.5 total bases at +100.

Jose Ramirez, Guardians, Over 1.5 total bases (-110)

The 32-year-old decided to bypass the 2025 MLB All-Star Game to rest up for the second half of the season, and that decision has fared him well thus far. Ramirez has a home run in back-to-back games with three home runs and five extra-base hits in five games since the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. He's gone Over this total in four of five games since the break, averaging 3.4 total bases per game. The Guardians play the Orioles, who are scheduled to send Zach Eflin to the mound for his first start since June 28 following a back injury. Eflin allowed four runs in one inning against the Rays in his last start. Ramirez is a switch-hitter and left-handed hitters are batting .347 with a 1.082 OPS against Eflin, a RHP, this season.

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, Under 17.5 outs recorded (+126)

The 26-year-old has gone Over this total in three straight games, but he went Under this number in seven consecutive starts before his recent turnaround. In a surprising trend, Pfaadt has gone Under his total outs recorded in four of his last five games with Arizona favored, and the Diamondbacks are -120 favorites against the Astros on Wednesday. Houston enters on a three-game winning streak, averaging 6.7 runs per game over that span. Pfaadt averages less than 5 1/2 innings per start over his career, including 5 1/3 innings this season for an average of 16 outs recorded.

