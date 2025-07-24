The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a series victory over the New York Yankees to extend their lead atop the American League East to four games. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a big reason for their success this season, as he is batting .285 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI. He has multiple hits in three of his last four games, including five combined hits in his last two outings. Guerrero is +135 to record multiple bases against the Tigers on Thursday, according to the latest MLB odds, and that is one of the MLB prop bets that SportsLine's model is targeting.

Best Thursday MLB player prop picks:



Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays, Over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Sonny Gray, Cardinals, Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-145)

Cal Raleigh, Mariners, Over 0.5 RBIs (+115)

Guerrero already has six multi-hit outings this month, and he also hit his 13th homer of the season last weekend. He has 20 doubles as well, so he often cashes this prop with one swing. The 26-year-old had five hits in the final two games of his series against the Yankees, generating even more momentum heading into Thursday's series opener against Detroit. The model has Guerrero recording 1.7 total bases to create value on this prop at plus-money.

Sonny Gray, Cardinals, Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-145)

While Gray has an impressive 9-4 record this season, his 4.04 ERA is not as sterling. He is coming off his worst outing of the campaign, allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs across just 3.1 innings against Arizona last weekend. Gray has allowed multiple earned runs in three of his last four starts, giving up nearly four runs per start during that stretch. The model is projecting 2.4 earned runs allowed for Gray against the Padres on Thursday.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners, Over 0.5 RBI (+115)

Seattle ranks 10th in the majors in runs scored this season, and Raleigh leads the way with 68 of them. He has also driven in a team-high 84 runs in 98 starts, so he is not far off from averaging one RBI per game. Raleigh homered for the 39th time this season on Tuesday against Milwaukee before having the day off on Wednesday. The All-Star catcher will be back in the lineup on Thursday, and the model has him finishing with 0.9 RBI in its latest simulations.

