The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to build on their series win over Minnesota when they go on the road for a series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. Star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani homered for the fifth straight game, which matched a franchise record and was his National League-leading 37th of the season. He is +225 to homer against Boston and is +150 to record multiple hits in the MLB odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's model is backing Ohtani to go Over 1.5 total bases (-135) with its MLB prop bets for Friday night.

Every team in the majors is in action during the Friday MLB schedule, creating ample MLB player props to consider on various betting sites. Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Friday at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB prop picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where new users can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 46-43 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up more than 52 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Friday. Also, see our top home run picks for Friday, top MLB longshot picks, Braves vs. Rangers picks and best bets for Cubs vs. White Sox.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, Over 1.5 total bases (-135)

Riley Greene, Tigers, Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Juan Soto, Mets, Over 0.5 total bases (-190)

Parlay these picks for +517 odds with a DraftKings promo code Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, Over 1.5 total bases (-135)

Ohtani is only three games away from matching the MLB record for consecutive games with a home run, and the Green Monster offers him an opportunity to extend that streak on Friday night. He has already hit a pair of long home runs toward left field this week, so he can bring that same approach to Boston. Ohtani is batting .273 with 37 homers and 12 doubles. The model has him recording 2.1 total bases on Friday, so this is a prop to target.

Riley Greene, Tigers, Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Greene leads Detroit with 25 homers and 79 RBI this season, and he has hit safely in four of his last five games. He had the day off on Wednesday before going 2-for-4 at the dish on Thursday. The 24-year-old has a pair of hits in nine plate appearances against Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios, who is 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA. Greene is finishing with 0.7 RBI in the model's latest simulations.

Juan Soto, Mets, Over 0.5 total bases (-190)



New York is on a four-game winning streak entering Friday's series opener in San Francisco, despite Soto going hitless in four of his last five games. He has 24 homers and 15 doubles this season though, so he should get back on track on Friday. Soto has 91 hits in 102 games, making him a reliable performer when it comes to this prop. The model has him notching 1.8 total bases, creating plenty of wiggle room at the line of 0.5.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Friday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Friday. Finally, SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 62-51-1 (+1691) over his last 114 MLB picks, has his MLB best bets locked in for Friday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.