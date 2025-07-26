There are several veteran pitchers on the mound during the Saturday MLB schedule, including Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw. The 37-year-old is starting for Los Angeles on the road against Boston in a game that begins at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kershaw is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA this season and has not allowed more than two earned runs in six of his last seven starts. He has an over/under of 2.5 earned runs allowed in the Saturday MLB odds, which is one of the player props that SportsLine's model is targeting.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



Ronald Acuna, Braves, Over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Acuna had a hit and a walk against Texas in the series opener on Friday, giving him eight hits in his last six games. He homered against the Yankees on Sunday and scored three runs against the Giants on Monday. Acuna is batting .319 with 13 home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 24 RBI this season. He has a favorable matchup against Rangers rookie starter Kumar Rocker, who is 4-4 with a 5.66 ERA. The model has Acuna recording 2.2 total bases on Saturday, so this is a prop to target.

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, Under 2.5 earned runs (+100)

Kershaw earned an All-Star appearance after an excellent start to the season, and he returned from the break by allowing one earned run across 4.1 innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. The 17-year veteran owns a 3.27 ERA in 55 innings this season, and he has a short leash if he gets in trouble. SportsLine's model has him allowing less than two earned runs in its latest simulations for this matchup, pointing to clear value on the Under.

Pete Alonso, Mets, Over 0.5 hits (-149)



Alonso is tied with teammate Francisco Lindor for the team lead in hits with 104 each. The first baseman has been held hitless in four of his last five games, but he had multiple hits against the Angels on Wednesday. Alonso is not the type of player who stays in a slump very long, and his 4-for-41 stretch has given bettors an opportunity to get this prop at a much cheaper price than normal. The model has Alonso recording a hit on Saturday, making this a prop to bet.

