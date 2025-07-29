Tuesday baseball will be exciting right from first pitch as the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles gear up for an early doubleheader. The AL East-leading Jays were stumped by the last team in the division on Monday night, falling 11-4 to the O's in a game that a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run couldn't even save. The competition promises to be even more fierce as these teams face each other for 18 straight innings at Camden Yards on Tuesday. Later in the day, Ronald Acuna and the Atlanta Braves prepare for another game against the Kansas City Royals, the Cleveland Guardians try to turn things around against the Colorado Rockies, and the Arizona Diamondbacks look to get more mileage out of their starter in Game 2 against the Detroit Tigers.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Jose Ramirez, Guardians, over 1.5 hits (+170)



Ronald Acuna, Braves, over 1.5 total bases (-105)



Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)



Jose Ramirez, Guardians, over 1.5 hits (+170)

The model tells us Ramirez has eclipsed his hits total in each of his last five games and has only been held without a hit twice in his past 10 games. The third baseman is slashing .295/.370/.519 with 114 hits this season and is just as comfortable hitting at home as he is on the road. Ramirez excels against right-handed pitching, which sets him up nicely to face Rockies righty Tanner Gordon on Tuesday.

Ronald Acuna, Braves, over 1.5 total bases (-105)

The SportsLine model tells us the Braves outfielder has consistently gone over his bases total, and has topped the total in four of his last five away games. He went 2-for-4 at the plate on Monday with two hits, including a third-inning home run and two RBI. Acuna also excels against right-handed pitching, which sets him up to stay hot against Royals starter Seth Lugo on Tuesday.

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)



Pfaadt's ERA leaves room for improvement, but his strikeout rate has been consistent. He has thrown four or more strikeouts in each of his last five starts, including an eight-strikeout outing against the San Francisco Giants on July 3. Tuesday marks the first time the third-year pitcher will face Detroit.

