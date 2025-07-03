A getaway day in baseball means the Thursday MLB schedule is a bit light, especially if you want to use players suiting up in evening games in your MLB prop bets. Just eight games start after 6:30 p.m. ET, but the lack of quantity is offset by high-quality options for MLB player props. They don't get more high quality than Shohei Ohtani, who led the NL in All-Star Game fan votes and will become the first player ever to start at DH in five straight All-Star Games. Facing a White Sox team that has the worst record in the AL on Thursday, SportsLine's advanced model backs Ohtani to eclipse 2.5 hits + runs + RBI, which has MLB prop odds of -125. Also, check out picks for Twins vs. Marlins, Astros vs. Rockies and Tigers vs. Nationals on Thursday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Thursday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 39-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 27.60 units on home run prop picks over the last 86 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Thursday.

Best Thursday MLB player prop picks:



Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125)

Francisco Lindor, Mets, under 0.5 runs scored (-130)

Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks, over 1.5 total bases (+135)



Parlay these picks for +648 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125)

Despite never playing in the AL Central and seeing the White Sox several times per season, Ohtani's 19 homers versus Chicago are his third most against any team. His .796 slugging percentage versus the South Siders is his second-highest versus any squad, and he's homered in three of his last four games against the White Sox. He's eclipsed 2.5 hits + runs + RBI 10 times over his last 11 games versus the White Sox, and he is on pace to win his third straight home run crown while topping the league in runs for the second consecutive year. You shouldn't hesitate to jump on this MLB player prop with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Francisco Lindor, Mets, under 0.5 runs scored (-130)

Lindor will start the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career in a few weeks, but he's limping into the Midsummer Classic. His average has dropped 21 points since mid-June, and under 0.5 runs scored is 11-5 over this 16-game stretch. Therefore, the last person Lindor wants to see on the mound is Milwaukee's Jose Quintana. That's because the lefty has limited Lindor to a .136 average across a large sample size of 22 at-bats, and it's hard to score if you're not getting on base, as Lindor has reached base via walk just twice over his last 15 games. A DraftKings promo code on Lindor would enable new users to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks, over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Suarez is having an All-Star caliber year in his 12th MLB season as he's on pace to match his career high of 49 home runs. A recent surge has played a role in that as his .791 slugging and 1.182 OPS over the last two weeks are both top 10 in all of baseball. During his 10 full games over this stretch, he's averaged 3.4 total bases per game, having gone over 1.5 total bases in eight of those contests. The icing on the cake in utilizing a Caesars Sportsbook promo code on Suarez is that he's hitting .364 (4 for 11) off today's opposing starting pitcher in Robbie Ray.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Thursday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Thursday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Thursday. Finally, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 173-103 (+1181) over his last 276 MLB picks, has his MLB best bets locked in for Thursday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.