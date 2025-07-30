The early-week MLB series are drawing to a close, and that means players across the baseball world will try to be heroes and get their teams in the win column on Wednesday. Kyle Schwarber will look to stay hot at the plate as the Philadelphia Phillies try to close out an entertaining series against the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals prepare for another high-scoring affair against the visiting Atlanta Braves. And out West, Logan Webb tries to get the San Francisco Giants back on track as he takes the mound in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The exciting endings to Wednesday's 15-game slate mean endless MLB player props to consider in MLB betting at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB prop picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where new users can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. You can also check out our MLB HR picks, MLB longshot picks, and game picks for Mets vs. Padres.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, over 1.5 bases (+115)



Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, over 1.5 RBI (+145)



Logan Webb, Giants, over 5.5 strikeouts (-154)



Parlay these picks for +769 odds with a DraftKings promo code Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, over 1.5 bases (+115)

The SportsLine model knows that Schwarber has exceeded his bases total in four out of his last five games, which is surely helped by the fact that he is third in the league in RBI (86) as well as walks (74). The slugger went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday against the White Sox with one home run, two RBI, and a walk. Schwarber isn't short of ways to get on base, making this bet a steal at +115 odds.

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, over 1.5 RBI (+145)

Witt ranks fifth in the MLB in hits (123) and is on an eight-game hitting streak since returning from the All-Star break. He has four hits across the first two games of this series against the Braves and had two RBI on Tuesday night in a 9-6 victory. Witt is slashing .342/.398/.481 against left-handed pitching this season, so he is set up nicely to bring more batters home against southpaw Joey Wertz on Wednesday.

Logan Webb, Giants, over 5.5 strikeouts (-154)



Webb is coming off two lukewarm starts following the All-Star break, but he has every opportunity to get that K total back up at home on Wednesday. Webb is still top-10 in strikeouts across the league (144) and eclipsed six strikeouts in four of six starts in the month of June. Plus, the Pirates have the league's lowest OPS against right-handed pitching.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Wednesday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on a 68-60-1 roll (+1350) on MLB picks.