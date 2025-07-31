Thursday's MLB schedule may only have three games on it, but that doesn't mean there will be a shortage of MLB player prop bets to place. Early in the day, the New York Yankees will try to secure a third straight win in the Bronx against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Later in the day, the Cincinnati Reds kick off a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, and the Mariners try to right the ship as they welcome the Texas Rangers to Seattle for a four-game set.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, over 0.5 hits (-150)



Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 2.5 bases (+160)



George Kirby, Mariners, over 5.5 Ks (-125)



Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, over 0.5 hits (-150)

Stanton has one or more hits in eight of his last nine games leading up to Thursday's matinee. He has fared better against right-handed pitching this season, slashing .289/.366/.530. That should set him up nicely in his matchup against Rays righty Ryan Pepiot. He has 10 hits, including a double and two home runs with five RBI, in day games this season.

Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 2.5 bases (+160)

The Reds' shortstop was consistent in three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, tallying three hits and a walk in the Reds' previous series. He has three hits and one run scored against the Braves already this season. Atlanta starter Carlos Carrasco has a 5.91 ERA and has given up 13 hits over his last two starts, which could give De La Cruz plenty of opportunities to get on base.

George Kirby, Mariners, over 5.5 Ks (-125)



Kirby gives up his fair share of hits, but he also consistently strikes out his opponents. He totaled nine Ks each in two of his last four starts and regularly throws into the sixth inning. Kirby has also fared well against the Rangers in the past, racking up 13 strikeouts over three games against the AL rival last season.

