The July 4 MLB schedule features several day games as fans will get to down hot dogs in the daytime while watching America's pastime. A limited night slate means limited options for Friday MLB player props, but the superstar-laded Dodgers are in action as L.A. will have three All-Star Game starters. Mookie Betts is not one of those, but that doesn't mean Betts should be ignored with MLB prop picks, especially considering his Friday opponent. The Dodgers will host the Astros, and Betts is a .340 career hitter versus Houston, his third-highest average versus any team. With that success, and the potency of the Dodgers' lineup, SportsLine's projection model is firmly behind Betts going Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI in its Fourth of July MLB props.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 39-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 24.6 units on home run prop picks over the last 87 days.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Mookie Betts, Dodgers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145)

Riley Greene, Tigers, over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, under 1.5 total bases (-135)



Mookie Betts, Dodgers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145)

Battling both an illness to start the year, and a mid-season injury, Betts is having the worst season of his career at the plate. But a remedy could come via the opposing pitcher he'll see on the mound on Independence Day in Lance McCullers Jr. Not only does the pitcher's 6.61 ERA rank 159th out of 163 AL pitchers with at least 30 innings, but he's been pummeled by Betts in prior matchups. The Dodgers shortstop is 7 for 15 (.467) off McCullers as no hitter with at least 15 at bats versus McCullers has a higher average off him. After smacking a homer on Thursday, and sandwiched in between Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the lineup, Betts is well positioned to rack up multiple hits + runs + RBI.

Riley Greene, Tigers, over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Voted in as a starting outfielder for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Greene is a huge reason why the Tigers have the best record in the AL. He has four home runs over his last four starts, and with Greene also ranking fifth in the AL in doubles, he could very well hit this Over with one swing of the bat. Only Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh have more total bases than Greene (181) in the league, as the Tiger is averaging 2.9 total bases over his last 21 starts. The model has a more modest projection of 2.02 total bases on Friday, but that still makes the Over the value play.

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, under 1.5 total bases (-135)

Witt is having another fine season, but it's nowhere near as good as his 2024 season as his batting average has dropped 43 points and his OPS has plummeted 146 points. While his bat has been heating up as of late, so has the arm of opposing starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. The southpaw has a 1.98 ERA over his last five starts, with more strikeouts (28) than hits allowed (27). Witt has also historically struggled versus Rodriguez, going just 1 for 9 (.111) with that one knock being a single. Witt's teammate in Salvador Perez has also gotten next to nothing off Rodriguez (.125 average), but the MLB prop odds for Witt going under 1.5 total bases are a little better than for Perez.

