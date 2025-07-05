The Saturday MLB schedule features a loaded 15-game slate, headlined by Game 2 of the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets. The Yankees are still seeking their first win of July after losing their fifth straight game on Friday night. They are -155 (risk $155 to win $100) road favorites in the Saturday MLB betting odds with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (9-5, 2.95 ERA) on the mound. Other nationally televised games include the Dodgers (-155) vs. Astros and Mariners (-190) vs. Pirates. Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh has blasted 35 home runs this season, and SportsLine's model likes him to record an RBI at +120 odds on Saturday. Also, check out free picks for Yankees vs. Mets and Tigers vs. Guardians on Saturday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Saturday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 39-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 26.6 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Saturday.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



Framber Valdez, Astros, Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

Evan Carter, Rangers, Over 0.5 total bases (-130)

Cal Raleigh, Mariners, Over 0.5 RBIs (+120)



Parlay these picks for +686 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Framber Valdez, Astros, Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani is stealing the headlines in this matchup, but Valdez is amid an incredible campaign. The 31-year-old is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 17 starts, so he is averaging 6.4 strikeouts per game. He has finished with at least six strikeouts in eight of his last 11 outings, including a pair of double-digit performances against the Pirates and White Sox last month. The model has him finishing with 6.1 strikeouts on Saturday, creating value on the Over. You shouldn't hesitate to jump on this MLB player prop at FanDuel.

Evan Carter, Rangers, Over 0.5 total bases (-130)

Carter has been up and down this season, getting demoted to Triple-A in April while also spending time on the injured list early in the campaign due to a Grade 2 quadriceps strain. However, he turned his campaign around after returning, slashing .333/.421/.530 with three home runs and five steals across 21 games before hitting the bereavement list last week. Carter was reinstated on Friday, when he had one hit, one walk and two steals against the Padres. The model has him going Over his bases total on Saturday, which can be wagered on with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners, Over 0.5 RBIs (+120)

Raleigh is having a prolific season, which continued with a two-home run performance against Pittsburgh on Friday night. The slugger has blasted a major-league best 35 homers this season, and he has seven multi-homer games. Raleigh is slashing .271/.379/.648 with 16 doubles, 74 RBIs and 62 runs scored in 85 starts. He has a favorable matchup against Pirates starting pitcher Michael Burrows, who is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA. The model expects Raleigh to record an RBI on Saturday, and you can enhance your profit with the use of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Saturday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Saturday. Finally, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 72-31 (+2184.25) over his last 103 ML picks involving the Dodgers, has locked in his best bet for the Dodgers vs. Astros. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.