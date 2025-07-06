Javier Baez can be one of the most exciting players in baseball, but a free-swinging approach can also lead to prolonged stretches where he struggles at the plate. However, when the Tigers' utility man is locked in, he still shows flashes of the player who was a two-time MLB All-Star. Baez slashed a respectable .308/.353/.487 in June, and he also has an .803 OPS this season after taking the first pitch. With his over/under for total bases listed at 0.5 on Sunday in the latest MLB prop odds from BetMGM, where you can also get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with this BetMGM promo code, we're using Baez over 0.5 total bases (-190) as one of our top MLB player props today.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 39-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 24.6 units on home run prop picks this season.

Javier Baez, Tigers, over 0.5 total bases (-190)

His time in Detroit has been marred by all the swing-and-miss in his game, but he was also victimized by a BABIP over the last three years that was over 50 points below his career average. This year, his .323 BABIP looks more in line with his .315 career average, and his .276 batting average overall is his best since 2019, an All-Star season. His 22.3% strikeout rate is also a career-low, so perhaps we're seeing some fine-tuning in his plate approach. For Sunday, the model is predicting that Baez will finish with 1.4 total bases on average, and BetMGM is offering the best price here.

Zack Wheeler, Phillies, under 8.5 total strikeouts (-150)

Wheeler threw eight scoreless innings and struck out 10 in his last start against the Padres, but that was the first time that he'd pitched into the seventh inning since May 11. He's only managed nine strikeouts or more in three of his last 11 starts and the Reds have scored at least eight runs in two of their past three games. The model is predicting 6.8 strikeouts for Wheeler on average, and it's FanDuel offering the best price here. You can also get $150 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5 bet wins with this FanDuel promo code.

Ian Happ, Cubs, over 0.5 RBI (+195)

Happ's .719 OPS would be a career-low if the season ended right now, but he's still providing value as a run producer with 12 home runs and 44 RBI over 80 games. He had an RBI on Saturday and has recorded at least one run batted in 24 times so far this season. With DraftKings offering this price and also an additional $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code, the model is locking in on the over here.

