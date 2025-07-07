Jacob deGrom eclipsed 100 innings on the season in his last start, marking the first time he's done that since 2019. Next up for the oft-injured pitcher is a matchup versus the Angels on Monday's MLB schedule. The two-time Cy Young winner has thrown at least 6.0 IP -- and thus recorded 18 outs -- in each of his last six starts, with deGrom's MLB props line for outs recorded on Monday at 17.5. While it would be tempting to jump on the +135 MLB prop odds for the Under, the model acknowledges deGrom's recent long outings and backs the Over (-175). But there is another plus-money bet to back amongst Monday's MLB player props. Also, check out picks for Dodgers vs. Brewers, Tigers vs. Rays and MLB home run picks on Monday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Monday's MLB schedule. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 39-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 28.1 units on home run prop picks this season.

Best Monday MLB player prop picks:



Parlay these picks for +546 odds

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, over 17.5 outs recorded (-175)

Finally healthy for the first time in years, deGrom is in contention to become the 12th pitcher in MLB history to win three Cy Young awards. He ranks second in the AL in WHIP, third in ERA and fourth in wins, and he's allowed 2 ER or fewer in each of his last 14 starts. That leads to long outings on the mound as he's recorded at least 18 outs in eight of his last nine starts, including six straight. Monday's opponent in the Angels have faced deGrom just twice before, but the former Met owns a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings versus Los Angeles. SportsLine's model has deGrom going 6.2 innings, on average, which means over 18 outs recorded.

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115)

Carroll has gone 0 for 9 since coming off the IL, but nothing will bust a slump quite like facing a pitcher you've dominated. A bonus is that the pitcher is making his season debut as Yu Darvish could be rusty in his first game since Sep. 27, 2024 -- a game in which Carroll just so happened to homer off Darvish. Overall, Carroll is 7 for 13 (.538) off the pitcher, with 14 total bases over those 13 at-bats. With current Arizona batters having an .816 OPS, collectively, off Darvish, there should be lots of runs off the pitcher, both involving Carroll touching home plate and with him driving others in as well. The model projects 2.33 hits + runs + RBI.

Jonathan Aranda, Rays, over 1.5 total bases (+120)

On Sunday, Aranda recorded his eighth three-hit game of the season, also adding a couple of RBI. Then just hours later, he was selected as an All-Star for the first time as his .320 batting average is the fifth-best in baseball. That average could increase on Monday as there is a discernible split in Aranda's favor as his Rays will visit Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET. The first baseman sees the ball better in night games as he's hitting .340 at night, compared to .295 in day games. He also collected base hits in all three of his earlier matchups versus the Tigers this season, as the newest All-Star is forecasted for 1.62 total bases on Monday.

