Juan Soto will miss out on the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019, though you wouldn't be able to tell that based on his stats. He has top-seven rankings in runs, home runs, on-base percentage and is once again topping the league in walks entering Tuesday's MLB schedule. Getting a free pass is what Soto does best as he has a staggering 216 more walks than anyone else since 2019 as MLB player props for Soto's walks are often highly sought after. Facing a pitcher who struggles with command on Tuesday, SportsLine's model forecasts the Mets slugger to get his 73rd BB of the season, which could be one MLB prop as part of a lucrative MLB parlay. Also, check out picks for Mets vs. Orioles, Tigers vs. Rays and MLB home run picks on Tuesday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Tuesday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 45-38 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 26.1 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Tuesday.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Juan Soto, Mets, 1+ walk (-205)

Robbie Ray, Giants, over 5.5 hits allowed (+105)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-140)

Parlay these picks for +423 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Juan Soto, Mets, 1+ walk (-205)

Soto just had a 16-game on-base streak come to an end on Tuesday, with walks playing a big role in its length. He had 11 BB during this stretch, which is one more than Atlanta's Michael Harris II has all season, despite playing in 88 of 89 games. On Tuesday, the Mets visit Baltimore, which has rookie Brandon Young on the mound, and he's looked every bit like an MLB newcomer. He's 0-3 with a 7.02 ERA and has allowed an eye-popping 5.9 walks per nine innings. Amongst the 459 pitchers that have thrown at least 15 innings this season, that ranks 447th. One could take a chance on Soto having 2+ walks at +265 odds, or you can play it safe with a single free pass at -205 with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Robbie Ray, Giants, over 5.5 hits allowed (+105)

After an eight-year absence from the Midsummer Classic, Robbie Ray is heading back to the All-Star Game. His last outing was a great resume builder for the event as Ray tossed a complete game and struck out seven. However, his worst outing of the year happened to come against Tuesday's opponent in the Phillies, as back in April, Ray allowed 4 ER and 5 BB across 4 IP. Both the earned runs and walks allowed are season highs, while the four innings pitched is a season low. Some of Philadelphia's best hitters have crushed Ray as Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos are a combined 13 for 29 (.448) in prior matchups versus Ray. The pitcher is projected to allow more than 5.5 hits to Philly which can be wagered on with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-140)

It's not Shohei Ohtani or Pete Alonso that's leading the Senior Circuit in wins above replacement, as it's Crow-Armstrong in just his second MLB season. His breakout year has seen him as a multi-category contributor who ranks in the top five in runs, RBI, home runs and total bases. He also ranks second in the NL in stolen bases, which increases his chances of scoring, and there could be lots of runs on Tuesday versus Minnesota. The Twins' starting pitcher is allowing opposing LHBs, like PCA, to hit .303 on the season, and likewise, Crow-Armstrong has a .624 slugging percentage versus RHPs, like what he'll see with Minnesota's starter. SportsLine's model projects the Cubs to score the most runs of any team on Tuesday, with Crow-Armstrong's bat and legs being a big part of that. PCA would be a solid addition to your parlay with the use of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Tuesday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Tuesday. Finally, SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy, who is 20-12 (+456) over his last 32 MLB picks, has his MLB best bets locked in for Tuesday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.