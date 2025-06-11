The Juan Soto that signed a contract north of three-quarters of a billion dollars has finally appeared for Mets' faithful, as he's off to a torrid start in June. Getting on base often leads to rounding the basepaths, and Soto has touched home eight times over his last four games. The SportsLine model projects Soto to go Over 0.5 runs (-150) during Wednesday's MLB schedule as New York faces a Nationals starter who has allowed 18 hits and nine earned runs over his last two starts. Given that, you could also add Francisco Lindor to your MLB prop bets as Mets sluggers look to take advantage of a struggling pitcher.

Best Wednesday MLB player prop picks:



Juan Soto Over 0.5 runs (-150)



Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 total bases (-135)



Jeremy Pena Over 1.5 hits (+165)



Juan Soto Over 0.5 runs (-150)

Soto has scored in eight of his last 10 games, and he's often touching home plate more than once, as he has a total of 14 runs over this stretch. Whenever your on-base percentage is .553, as Soto's is over this stretch, you, obviously, have several run-scoring opportunities every game. With the type of power Soto has, he also doesn't require anyone else to drive him in as he can do so himself with one swing of the bat. That's just what's happened recently as he homered on Tuesday and has hit a home run in three straight home games. The Mets will host the Nationals on Wednesday, and Soto has taken a liking to beating up on his original team as he's hitting .421 against the Nats, with six runs over five games. Soto can be had at -150 MLB prop odds with a DraftKings promo code.

Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 total bases (-135)

While Soto has teed off on Washington, his teammate in Lindor has battered the Nats' probable starting pitcher in Jake Irvin. Actually, everyone has gotten the best of Irvin recently as he has an 8.10 ERA over his last two starts. Lindor is 5 for 13 (.385) in his career off the right-handed pitcher as only three hitters in all of baseball have racked up more hits off Irvin. One of those knocks was a home run, and things may even get easier for Lindor once Washington turns the ball over to its bullpen. The Nationals' bullpen ERA of 5.81 is the worst in the National League, as the model projects 1.89 total bases for Lindor, giving value to the Over (-135) at DraftKings.

Jeremy Pena Over 1.5 hits (+165)



Already a Gold Glove winner and World Series MVP, Pena is all but a lock to make his first All-Star Game this season. He ranks third in the AL in hits (81), fifth in batting average (.319) and 10th in total bases (123). Over his last 15 games, he's hitting a staggering .403, and only the Athletics' Jacob Wilson (29) has more base knocks over this stretch. Pena's had multi-hit efforts in nine of these 15 games, and he actually has more three-hit games (two) than no-hit outings (one) during this sizzling run. Houston will host the White Sox on Wednesday, and prop bettors should take note that Pena has three straight multi-hit games at home, where he's batting .364 on the season, compared to .270 on the road. Bet365 has the best odds on this prop and you can also get bonus bets back if your first bet loses with this bet365 bonus code.

