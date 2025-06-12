The Detroit Tigers will try to avoid their first losing streak since May 24 when they wrap up their series at Baltimore during the Thursday MLB schedule. Detroit opened the three-game set with a 5-3 win on Tuesday, but Baltimore bounced back with a 10-1 win on Wednesday. The Tigers are led by left fielder Riley Greene, who is batting .279 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs this season. He is +115 (risk $100 to win $115) to record at least two total bases in the Thursday MLB odds, one of the MLB props that SportsLine's model is including in its MLB best bets today.

Targeting MLB player props is a popular way to approach MLB betting on Thursday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With five games starting after 6:30 p.m. ET, there are plenty of options for MLB prop bets. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. You can also check out our Thursday MLB home run picks, four-leg MLB parlay picks, and Rangers vs. Twins picks for Thursday's matinee.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 27-23 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 41.95 units on home run prop picks over the last 65 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Thursday.

Best Thursday MLB player prop picks:



Riley Greene Over 1.5 total bases (+115)



Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBIs (+116)



Jameson Taillon Over 4.5 strikeouts (-125)



Riley Greene Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Greene has racked up 15 doubles to go along with his 13 home runs this season, so he often clears this total with one swing of the bat. The 24-year-old has a pair of multi-hit outings in his last three games, giving him five such performances already this month. He is facing Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer, who has a 5-6 record and a 4.98 ERA this season. Kremer allowed five earned runs on eight hits against the Athletics in his most recent start, so the model has Greene finishing with 1.9 total bases on Thursday.

Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBIs (+116)

Judge continues to put together a historic campaign thus far, batting .394 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has only been held hitless once in his last seven games, and he has almost as many three-hit games (10) as he does hitless games (12) this season. The AL MVP favorite is nearly averaging one RBI per game for an offense that has scored 39 runs in its past five games. The model projects 0.7 RBIs for Judge on Thursday night, and you can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get the best price.

Jameson Taillon Over 4.5 strikeouts (-125)



Taillon is one of the hottest starting pitchers in the majors, winning each of his last four starts. He has allowed just five runs on 15 hits in 26.2 innings during his winning streak, and he has 14 total strikeouts across his last three starts. The 33-year-old struck out seven Colorado batters on May 26 and had five strikeouts against the Tigers last weekend. He is facing a Pittsburgh lineup that has the sixth-most strikeouts this season, so the model has him finishing with 4.8 strikeouts on Thursday. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best odds for this prop, and you can use a DraftKings promo code to get bonus bets.

