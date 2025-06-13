No game on the Friday MLB schedule has a higher over/under than Angels vs. Orioles at 10.5. That alone will lead many to target batters from this contest with MLB player props, and for good reason since both starting pitchers have ERAs north of 5.50. Mike Trout is the biggest name from these teams to include in MLB prop bets but not the only to consider. Gunnar Henderson is hitting nearly .400 in June and averaging 2.0 total bases during his five-game hitting streak. SportsLine's advanced model projects the streak to reach six, making Over 1.5 total bases an MLB prop pick to pursue at -125 MLB odds at several betting apps.

Targeting MLB player props is a popular way to approach MLB betting on Friday's MLB schedule. With 14 games starting after 6:30 p.m. ET, there are plenty of options for MLB prop bets. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 27-23 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 27-23 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 38.95 units on home run prop picks over the last 66 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Friday.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Mike Trout Over 0.5 hits (-240)



Gunnar Henderson Over 1.5 total bases (-115)



Trea Turner Over 0.5 stolen bases (+250)



Mike Trout Over 0.5 hits (-240)

Hitting just .200 before going on the IL with a knee injury, Trout has been reborn since being activated on June 1. He's only played DH since then, and focusing strictly on hitting has allowed him to hit .303 since returning to the lineup. While his power hasn't quite come around yet, a single is just as good as a home run with hit props. Opposing pitcher, Charlie Morton, allowed six hits in just 2.1 innings in his last start, and his 6.59 ERA on the season ranks 114th out of 117 pitchers (min. 50 innings).

Gunnar Henderson Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

After starting the year on the injured list, Henderson needed some time to reacclimate to the batter's box upon his return. That period is now clearly in the past as Henderson's hitting .389 in June. Of his nine starts this month, he's gone Over 1.5 total bases in six of them, and splits are overwhelmingly in his favor for Friday. Not only is he facing Jack Kochanowicz, who has a 5.61 ERA for the Angels, but the RHP is allowing a .316 average to left-handed batters like Henderson. Likewise, Henderson is hitting .329 off righties like Kochanowicz, compared to .171 versus southpaws. Henderson is projected for 1.89 total bases.

Trea Turner Over 0.5 stolen bases (+250)

Amongst all 30 starting pitchers on Friday's MLB schedule, only one has allowed more stolen bases (26) than Toronto's Kevin Gausman since the start of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Trea Turner is the most prolific base stealer of this era as no one has swiped more bags than his 296 since his 2016 rookie season, including one in back-to-back games. Seemingly the only thing keeping Turner from stealing a base on Friday is him not getting on base, and that is unlikely to happen considering he's a lifetime .346 (9 for 26) hitter versus Gausman. Add in that of the last 13 stolen bases attempts versus Toronto, 12 were successful.

