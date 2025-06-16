The Philadelphia Phillies have been on fire, and Trea Turner is a significant reason for the recent success. The three-time All-Star shortstop is hitting .300 this season with at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and the model projects that success to continue for Monday MLB player props. In fact, it says Turner goes Over his number of 1.5 total bases as one of its MLB best bets on Monday. It could be an exciting day for MLB props in general with Shohei Ohtani expected to return to the mound for the Dodgers for the first time since August 2023. Although he won't pitch deep into the game, should you include his total bases props or any pitching props for online sports betting sites?

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 27-23 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 37.85 units on home run prop picks over the last 68 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Monday.

Judge is 0-for-8 over his last two games, coming off just his second hitless back-to-back contests of the year. Given his historic pace to begin the season, the model doesn't expect this two-game skid to continue any longer, projecting the reigning American League MVP for 2.3 total bases on Monday. The Yankees return to New York after a weekend in Boston, and Judge has gone Over this total bases number in four of his last five home games, averaging 3.4 total bases per game during that span.

The 33-year-old leads baseball in a bevy of categories, including batting average (.378), OPS (1.228), total bases (198), hits (99) and he's tied for the most home runs (26). He had a home run in four straight starts before his back-to-back hitless games, recently showcasing his elite power. The Angels are starting right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano, who has a 6.75 ERA over his last two starts, as the model expects Judge to perform like his MVP self on Monday.

Turner leads the NL with 85 hits and he's coming off going 2-for-5 with a double on Sunday. The 31-year-old has been one of the most reliable shortstops in baseball over his 11-year career with a lifetime .296 batting average and .828 OPS while hitting .300 with an .802 OPS this season. The model projects Tuner for 1.9 total bases on Monday as he's gone Over his total in four of his last five road games with the Phillies favored, averaging 4.0 total bases over that span.

Turner has plenty of experience and career success against Marlins probable starter Sandy Alcantara. He is batting .351 (13 for 37) with a home run and two doubles over his career against the RHP. He's only walked twice in his career against Alcantara, and with walks not counting toward total bases, the fact that the two go after one another so often should play to his advantage for this wager. Alcantara has a 7.14 ERA this season, making this a strong play for the model.

The rookie second baseman went hitless over the weekend against the Yankees, despite reaching base four times via walks and a hit by pitch. Before the weekend series, he had at least one hit in four of five games while only drawing one walk, so he could come out aggressive in a series in Seattle on Monday. Campbell was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft before quickly reaching the majors and making the 2025 Opening Day roster for his debut. A few days later, he signed an eight-year, $60 million contract after hitting .330 in the minor leagues last year and being ranked as a top-10 prospect in baseball.

RHP Logan Gilbert is expected to return and start for the Mariners after not pitching since April 25, so Gilbert could battle some rust. After returning from an elbow injury, the Mariners will likely be cautious with their 28-year-old pitcher, and Seattle ranks 16th in baseball with a 3.88 bullpen ERA this season. The model projects Campbell for 1.1 total bases.

