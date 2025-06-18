The baseball world was rocked when Rafael Devers was traded from Boston to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, and the DH had a successful debut on Tuesday. He went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI, hitting the Overs with many of his MLB player props. Devers is on pace for career highs in multiple categories and will look to help the Giants end a three-game losing streak when they face Cleveland on the Wednesday MLB schedule. With the extra motivation that comes from being discarded by a team, the model projects Devers to go over 1.5 total bases as one of its top Wednesday MLB props.

Best Wednesday MLB player prop picks:



Rafael Devers, Giants, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres, over 0.5 runs scored (-125)

Christian Yelich, Brewers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-105)

Rafael Devers, Giants, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Devers' first game in a Giants uniform saw him notch three total bases, while his last game in a Red Sox jersey saw him total four bases, thanks to a home run. Prior to getting traded, Devers ranked in the top six of the AL in doubles, home runs, total bases and slugging percentage as the lynchpin of Boston's lineup. He couldn't have asked for a better opponent to begin his San Fran tenure as Devers has owned Cleveland over his career. His 1.062 OPS against the Guardians is his fourth-highest versus any team, and outside of his former AL East rivals, the Guardians are the MLB team Devers has his most career total bases against. At plus-money odds, this MLB prop is too good to pass up on with a BetMGM bonus code that could pay up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres, over 0.5 runs scored (-125)

No player has scored more runs than Fernando Tatis Jr. over the last 10 days, as he has touched home 12 times over the nine games during this stretch. That includes scoring twice on Tuesday, which was his fifth straight game scoring at least one run. Tatis ranks fifth in the majors with 55 runs scored and is on pace to set a new career high of 124 runs, after never previously reaching 100 in a season. On Wednesday, he gets to face Dodgers starter, Emmet Sheehan, as the righty makes his first MLB appearance since 2023. Sheehan had a 4.92 ERA in his last year in the majors, so look for Tatis to continue his runs scored streak. You could add even more value to this MLB prop with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Christian Yelich, Brewers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-105)

Observing the splits is always a key component of making the right MLB prop bets, and the Wednesday splits are in favor of Christian Yelich. Not only is he facing Jameson Taillon, who Yelich is hitting .303 against (10 for 33) in his career, but Taillon is a RHP, and Yelich's OPS is 336 points higher off righties than lefties this season. Additionally, this game will take place in Chicago, and Yelich's batting average is 96 points higher on the road than at home. An advantageous matchup and favorable splits are then added to a recent hot stretch for the 2018 NL MVP, who is averaging 2.9 hits + runs + RBI over his last 21 games. The model projects 2.1 hits + runs + RBI on Wednesday, which can be wagered on with the latest FanDuel promo code.

