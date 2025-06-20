After signing a $218 million contract that is the biggest ever for a lefthanded pitcher, Max Fried is living up to his historic deal in his first year in pinstripes. The former Brave is 9-2 and leads the American League in wins, while his runs allowed have also drawn interest in MLB player props. Fried has given up 2 ER or fewer in 14 of 15 starts this season and has a line of 1.5 earned runs allowed in the Friday MLB player props. However, playing a surging Baltimore squad that is on a 16-8 run, SportsLine's model forecasts Fried to give up more than 1.5 earned runs. That makes the Over at -150 MLB prop odds one of the top picks to target with Friday MLB prop bets. Also, check out our Dodgers vs. Nationals picks for Friday.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Max Fried, Yankees, over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-130)

All-Stars like Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg had IL stints earlier in the season as the Orioles got off to a rough start. However, their best hitters are now all healthy, and it's apparent, as the O's team OPS went from .687 through the first 50 games to .735 over the last 24 outings. Meanwhile, Fried has a 3.60 ERA over his last four starts, having given up multiple earned runs in three of those games. Additionally, Baltimore has been a thorn in his side throughout his career as the pitcher has a 4.05 ERA versus the Orioles, which is his fifth-highest versus any team. SportsLine's model projects 2.1 earned runs allowed by Fried

Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 0.5 stolen bases (+125)

The Reds are visiting St. Louis on Friday, where they'll face starting pitcher Andre Pallante. The 26-year-old has struggled on the mound, to the tune of a 4.83 ERA, but he's struggled even more in containing the basepaths. Baserunners are a perfect 11 for 11 in stolen base attempts against him, which is the second-most stolen bases in the majors off a pitcher with no one thrown out. Now he'll have to deal with the game's most prolific base stealer in De La Cruz, whose 123 stolen bases since his 2023 debut are 22 more than anyone else.

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, over 1.5 total bases (-205)

Like many, Marte has taken a liking to playing at Coors Field where both his slugging percentage and OPS are above his career averages, and where he's also cracked eight home runs. Simply seeing the Rockies, no matter the location, has also brought him joy as he hits in back-to-back games, with seven total bases, over this stretch. He's also owned the matchup versus Colorado starter, Austin Gomber, going 8 for 23 (.348) in his career with a 1.096 OPS. Marte's projected for 2.16 total bases overall

