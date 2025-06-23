After hitting a home run in each of his first two games of the MLB season once returning on May 23, Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .396 with eight home runs and a 1.202 OPS over 27 games while averaging 2.5 total bases per game. That's a trend our model sees value in continuing for Monday MLB props on betting sites from the four-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP. The model has Acuna Over 1.5 total bases as one of its best bets for Monday MLB player props on online sports betting sites.

With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM promo code.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 37-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 22.85 units on home run prop picks over the last 75 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Monday.

Best Monday total bases MLB player prop picks:



Austin Wells Over 0.5 total bases (-157)

Josh Naylor Over 0.5 total bases (+125)

Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Austin Wells Over 0.5 total bases (-157)

The Yankees catcher enters on a three-game hitting streak with at least one hit in 13 of his last 17 starts despite a .220 season-long batting average. All it takes is one hit to reach this Over, and Wells has been efficient at that, at least. He had a hard-hit rate better than 83% of baseball and an average exit velocity better than 75% of the sport, so he's often making solid contact at least once per game, which has led to his recording at least one hit per contest so often lately.

Despite being a left-handed hitter, Wells has better splits against left-handed pitching entering a matchup against Reds LHP Nick Lodolo. Wells is hitting .257 with an .845 OPS against LHP this season. Lodolo has a 6.46 ERA over his last three starts, and left-handed hitters are batting .316 with an .800 OPS against him this year. Bet365 is offereing the best odds at -157 for Wells Over 0.5 total bases, and the latest bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

Josh Naylor Over 1.5 total bases (+125)

The Diamondbacks first baseman is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, entering Monday on an 11-game hitting streak. He has multiple hits in two of his last five games to go Over this total that way, but with nine home runs as a part of 27 total extra-base hits in 74 games, the 28-year-old has also often covered this number with one swing. Naylor is 17th in baseball in batting average (.303) and is coming off a 31-home run season with 58 extra-base hits. The year before, Naylor batted .308 as he can be both a contact and power threat.

Arizona faces the White Sox, who are scheduled to start Shane Smith. The 25-year-old RHP allowed six runs (five earned) over 4 1/3 innings against the Cardinals in his last start. The left-handed hitting Naylor is batting .333 with a .921 OPS against RHP this season. He also has eight of his nine home runs against RHP, and at plus-money odds, the model sees value on this play. bet365 is offering the best odds on this as well at +125, while other sportsbooks have it priced at +115 or lower, and the latest bet365 bonus code is the best way to maximize your first-time deposit.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

The Braves outfielder enters off three-straight mult-hit games as he's been arguably the best hitter in baseball since his return from a torn ACL. Since his season debut on May 23, he leads baseball in batting average (.396), on-base percentage (.504) and is third in slugging percentage (.698). His hard-hit percentage (57.7%), barrel percentage and average exit velocity are all better than 90% of the sport as well as he's toward the top of the league in nearly all statistics and metrics over the last month.

The Braves begin a three-game series against the tumbling Mets, who are 1-8 over their last nine games, and New York is sending a struggling pitcher to the mound. Paul Blackburn has a 6.92 ERA this season and allowed four runs (three earned) over 3 2/3 innings against the Braves in his last start on Wednesday. Acuna hit a home run off him in that game, and the model expects more production from the Atlanta superstar outfielder on Monday. Caesars Sportsbook is offering the best odds of this play at -115 odds and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code "CBSDYW" gives new users 10 100% profit boosts with a $1 bet:

Want more total bases picks for Monday?

You've seen the model's MLB total bases picks for some popular props on Monday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Larry Hartstein, who's on a sizzling 10-4-2 (+505) roll on his last 16 MLB player prop picks, and he already has a player prop picked locked in for Monday. Visit SportsLine to see Hartstein's player prop pick for Monday and all his best bets for Monday's MLB schedule, and be sure to see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Monday.

Finally, see MLB picks from SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 17-14-1 (+446) over his last 32 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to view all his best bets on Monday.