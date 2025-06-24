The latest MLB All-Star Game voting has Aaron Judge topping all players. His batting slash line leads the majors entering play on the Tuesday MLB schedule. Judge is one of the most coveted options in MLB player props on a daily basis, and today will be no different. The Yankees are visiting Cincinnati, where Great American Ball Park has consistently ranked as one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the majors over the last few years. Add in that Judge's career batting average of .500 at the ballpark is his second-highest in any venue and you can see why the SportsLine model is backing 3+ total bases for Judge in Tuesday MLB props. Also, check out our Rangers vs. Orioles picks for Tuesday and MLB home run picks.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Aaron Judge, Yankees, 3+ total bases (+130)

Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 0.5 stolen bases (+185)



Luis Arraez, Padres, 1+ singles (-190)

Aaron Judge, Yankees, 3+ total bases (+130)

Chase Burns was the second overall pick of last year's draft and has the tools to be a star one day, but he has the unfortunate task of making his MLB debut against the Yankees on Tuesday. New York boasts four MVPs in its lineup, highlighted by Judge, whose numbers are actually better than either of the prior two years he won MVP. After hitting hist 28th home run of the year versus Cincy on Monday, Judge now leads all of baseball in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, not to mention total bases (212). The model projects 3.04 total bases for Judge on Tuesday.

Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 0.5 stolen bases (+185)

The stars are aligning for Elly De La Cruz to swipe a bag, if not multiple, on Tuesday. The speedy shortstop, who ranks fourth in the NL with 21 stolen bases, will see Carlos Rodon of the Yankees on the mound, and none of the 30 starting pitchers on Tuesday have allowed more SB than Rodon (29) over the last two seasons. Baserunners have succeeded in 88% of attempts over this stretch versus Rodon, and De La Cruz, unlike many other runners, isn't deterred when a lefty is on the mound. He actually takes off at a higher rate, and has a higher stolen base percentage, versus southpaws than RHPs.

Luis Arraez, Padres, 1+ singles (-190)

The three-time batting champ is heating up at the plate and is on a 10-game hit streak. He has 14 total knocks over the streak, and true to form, the slap hitter has 12 singles over those 14 hits. He's also had lots of success against probable starter, Trevor Williams, as Arraez is 7 for 18 (.389) off the Nats pitcher with five singles. The model has Arraez extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

