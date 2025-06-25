Julio Rodriguez is notoriously a slow starter as he's a career .300 hitter after the All-Star break, compared to a .261 hitter before it. However, he enters the Wednesday MLB schedule as one of the most productive players in the majors, boasting the fifth-best WAR amongst AL position players. That makes utilizing Rodriguez in MLB player props an intriguing option, especially considering the protection he gets in the lineup with leading home run hitter, Cal Raleigh, behind him. Rodriguez tied a season-high with six total bases in Monday's win over Minnesota, and the model likes him to go over 1.5 total bases against the Twins as one of its top MLB prop bets. Also, check out the top MLB home run picks for Wednesday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Wednesday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 41-32 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 22.65 units on home run prop picks over the last 78 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Wednesday.

Best Wednesday MLB player prop picks:



Julio Rodriguez, Mariners, over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, under 1.5 walks issued (-220)



Javier Baez, Tigers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-105)

Parlay these picks for +454 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners, over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Seattle's T-Mobile Park has suppressed hitters for decades, so anytime the Mariners go on the road, their batters' numbers often spike. That's the case with Rodriguez, whose OPS is 149 points higher on the road than at home in 2025. He has gone over 1.5 total bases in three of five games versus the Twins this season, and he's dominated Wednesday's probable starter, Joe Ryan. Rodriguez has nine total bases across nine at-bats versus Ryan, and that kind of ratio makes his -105 MLB prop odds highly appealing, which can be played with the latest Bet365 bonus code.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, under 1.5 walks issued (-220)

A two-time Cy Young winner, deGrom owns the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in MLB history. While his strikeout rate has declined as a 37-year-old, his walk rate is still sparkling and is better than his career average. He has issued just one free pass over his last 21.1 innings ahead of a Wednesday matchup versus a Baltimore squad that has had limited success against him. Current O's batters have had 18 plate appearances versus deGrom, and not a single one of those ended with a walk. Overall, deGrom has held Baltimore to just 2 for 18 (.111) as the model projects him to walk 1.2 batters on Wednesday. You could add even more value to this MLB prop bet with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Javier Baez, Tigers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-105)

The two-time All-Star has resurrected his career after posting the fifth-worst OPS in all of baseball from 2022-24. His .290 batting average this season is tied for the best of his career, and he enters Wednesday with multiple hits + runs + RBI in each of his last six starts. Baez is averaging 3.2 of the combined stats across these contests and has a favorable matchup to keep the success going. Jacob Lopez of the Athletics will tote the rubber in Detroit, and the lefty has a 6.92 ERA and a .333 opposing batting average on the road, compared to a 2.74 ERA and .200 OBA at home in Sacramento. SportsLine's model forecasts 1.75 hits + runs + RBI for Baez. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code would allow you to wager on Baez at -105, which is slightly better than the -110 MLB prop odds that other sportsbooks are offering.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Wednesday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Angelo Magliocca, who's 11-4 (+614) over his last 15 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets for Wednesday's MLB schedule, and be sure to see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Wednesday.

Finally, SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 22-15-1 (+934) over his last 38 MLB picks, has his MLB picks locked in for Wednesday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.