The Thursday MLB schedule coincides with getaway day as eight of the nine games begin at 3:45 p.m. ET or earlier. Some may see the limited slate as an opportunity to make MLB prop bets on lesser-known players, while others will stick with the stars like Ronald Acuna Jr. After reaching base three times on Wednesday, the 2023 NL MVP is now riding a 21-game on-base streak. Being on base leads to runs being scored, and SportsLine's model has identified Acuna's MLB player prop for runs as one to target as it projects him to go Over 0.5 runs scored. This could be a standalone MLB prop bet or one to include in a profitable parlay. Also, check out the top MLB home run picks for Thursday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Thursday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 41-32 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 19.65 units on home run prop picks over the last 79 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Thursday.

Best Thursday MLB player prop picks:



Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, over 0.5 runs scored (-125)

Pete Alonso, Mets, over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Xavier Edwards, Marlins, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125)

Parlay these picks for +613 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, over 0.5 runs scored (-125)

During his 21-game on-base streak, Acuna has been a run-scoring machine. He's scored 25 times over the streak, has 13 runs over his last 10 games, and has scored seven times over his past five contests. Important for this prop is that his runs aren't just coming in bunches, as he's consistently touching home plate and has scored in eight of his last nine games. Runs should be aplenty for Acuna, and Atlanta as a whole, as the Braves will face reeling righty Griffin Canning, who has a 6.49 ERA over his last six starts. SportsLine's model projects 0.95 runs scored for Acuna, which can be played with the latest Bet365 bonus code.

Pete Alonso, Mets, over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Alonso has the second-lowest home run rate of his career, but is still clearly getting good wood on the ball as he has a career high in exit velocity. The drop-off in homers is being offset by more hits to the gaps, as he leads the NL in doubles, and he also has a career high in batting average. He's averaging 2.0 total bases per game this year and gets a bonus on Thursday in facing a RHP on the mound. Alonso boasts a .588 slugging percentage versus righties, compared to a .408 mark versus lefties in 2025. You could add even more value to this MLB prop bet with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Xavier Edwards, Marlins, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125)

The Marlins don't have much going for them, but Xavier Edwards has been a lone bright spot. He's found his groove since the calendar flipped to June, hitting .346 this month with a .433 on-base percentage that's the 10th-best in all of baseball. His batting average versus Thursday starter, Hayden Birdsong, is a perfect 1.000 as Edwards is 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles against the Giants' righty. Combine that history with Edwards averaging 2.2 hits + runs + RBI in June, and the model is firmly behind him hitting the Over with this MLB prop pick. You can find Edwards at -125 odds at either DraftKings or by using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Thursday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Thursday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Thursday. Finally, SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 23-17-1 (+834) over his last 41 MLB picks, has his MLB picks locked in for Thursday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.