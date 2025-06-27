Just five active players have at least 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases, but Francisco Lindor is knocking at the door to become No. 6. He already has 264 homers and 198 stolen bases, as he often factors into MLB player props with his bat and legs. The shortstop enters Friday's MLB schedule on pace for his third straight season with 25 swiped bags, and he'll face a pitcher who is generous allowing stolen bases. Thus, our model likes Lindor's chances of stealing a base on Friday, which has MLB prop odds of +310. Also, check out picks for Mets vs. Pirates and Cardinals vs. Guardians on Friday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Friday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 41-32 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 16.65 units on home run prop picks over the last 80 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Friday.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks:



Francisco Lindor, Mets, over 0.5 stolen bases (+310)

Jarren Duran, Red Sox, over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Max Muncy, Dodgers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-160)

Parlay these picks for +1099 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Francisco Lindor, Mets, over 0.5 stolen bases (+310)

No pitcher in all of baseball has allowed more stolen bases than the 49 Mitch Keller of Pittsburgh has given up since the start of 2024. Baserunners don't just have a high volume against him as they also have a high efficiency as 93% of stolen base attempts have been successful off Keller over this span. Keller will take on the Mets, who have four players with at least nine stolen bases, but Francisco Lindor tops the team with 13 swipes. He also has a perfect history against Keller, going 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts. Considering the payout of this MLB prop, there is great value in backing the Over, which can be played with the latest Bet365 bonus code.

Jarren Duran, Red Sox, over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Jose Berrios is a two-time All-Star pitcher who's befuddled many batters, but Jarren Duran is not one of those. Amongst the 51 hitters that have at least 20 at-bats versus Berrios, Duran has both the highest slugging percentage (1.143) and OPS (1.619). He's 10 for 21 in his career off the pitcher with eight of those hits being for extra bases, including five doubles and three homers. Duran is averaging 1.1 total bases per AB versus Berrios, and with the outfielder leading the AL in plate appearances, he'll have no shortage of opportunities to hit the Over as the model projects 1.83 total bases. You could add even more value to this MLB prop bet with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Max Muncy, Dodgers, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-160)

Muncy seemingly turned his season around with a two-homer, seven-RBI game on May 31, and his bat hasn't cooled down since. He ranks first in RBI (27), third in runs (22) and third in OPS (1.174) since that date, as he's been promoted from the bottom of the Dodgers' batting order to the cleanup spot. Muncy has averaged 3.2 hits + runs + RBI since May 31, and he's been even more productive recently. Over his last three games, he's averaged an eye-popping 8.3 hits + runs + RBI, with multiple hits and multiple runs scored in each. Ride this wave, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code allows you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Friday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Friday. Finally, SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 24-19-1 (+734) over his last 44 MLB picks, has his MLB picks locked in for Friday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.