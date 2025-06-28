The Minnesota Twins are on a mini-run, having won three in a row following a five-game losing streak. One of the reasons for the turnaround has been the play of right fielder Matt Wallner. The former first round pick by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft has at least one extra-base hit in three of the last four games. In Friday's 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, Wallner doubled and scored. He homered and drove in a pair of runs in the Twins' 10-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. SportsLine's model forecasts Wallner to go over 0.5 total bases, projecting 1.6 total bases and rates this as a five-star pick.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Saturday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 41-32 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Saturday.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



Matt Wallner, Twins, over 0.5 total bases (-137)

Pete Alonso, Mets, over 0.5 total runs batted in (+116)

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers over 1.5 strikeouts (-164)

In four games against Detroit this season, Wallner has two doubles and an RBI. He has been heating up of late, registering hits in seven of the past 10 games. SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases for Wallner.

Pete Alonso, Mets, over 0.5 total RBI (+116)

Alonso is starting to heat up and that means his production should follow. In Thursday's 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves, Alonso was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. He also had a hit in Friday's series opener at Pittsburgh. In 83 games this season, he is hitting .292 with 23 doubles, one triple, 18 homers and 65 RBI. He is on pace to register over 100 RBI for the fourth time in his career. Alonso's performance has consistently gone over his total runs batted in market in six of his last 10 games when favored and facing teams with a losing record, maintaining an average of 1.2 total runs batted in per game. SportsLine gives this a four-star rating.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, over 1.5 strikeouts (-164)

After missing over a year on the mound due to shoulder surgery, Ohtani is slowly rounding back into form on the mound. He has logged one inning pitched in his two outings this year. After giving up an earned run on two hits in his initial appearance against the Padres, Ohtani proved he was on the way back in his performance against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. In that game, he retired all three batters, registering two strikeouts. From all indications, it appears Ohtani will try to go more than one inning this time around. SportsLine's projection model has Ohtani going well over 1.5 strikeouts in what could be a multi-inning outing, giving this prop a five-star rating.

