After an abbreviated Monday slate, the Tuesday MLB schedule has all 30 teams in action. While the Pirates' ace has a miniscule 1.01 ERA over his last four starts, his strikeouts are often popular MLB props, and he has an over/under of 6.5 strikeouts on Tuesday. Facing a struggling Astros offense that the former No. 1 overall pick has befuddled in prior matchups, Skenes is projected to go over 6.5 strikeouts.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-10 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 28.95 units on home run prop picks on the season.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Paul Skenes Over 6.5 strikeouts (+125)



Christian Yelich Over 1.5 total bases (+125)



Clayton Kershaw to record the win (+220)



Parlay these picks for +1520 odds (odds subject to change)

Paul Skenes Over 6.5 strikeouts (+125)

Skenes' sizzling run on the mound, which has seen him allow 1 ER or fewer in four straight starts, coincides with the Houston's bats turning cold. The Pirates will host the Astros, who have scored three or fewer runs in each of their last four games. Houston struck out 11 times in its last contest as it has only fanned more often six times all season. Additionally, Houston's batters are just 2 for 18 all-time (.111) versus Skenes, who has gone Over his strikeouts total in four of his last five starts. He's also had at least seven strikeouts in each of his last three trips to the mound as the model's projection of 6.6 K for Skenes makes this a plus-money prop worth backing.

Christian Yelich Over 1.5 total bases (+125)

The 2018 NL MVP was batting below the Mendoza Line just two weeks ago but is now, arguably, the hottest hitter in baseball. Yelich's nine-game hitting streak is the longest active in the Senior Circuit as he has 18 hits over this streak, including six knocks that left the ballpark. He is averaging a mind-boggling 4.1 total bases per game during this run and now gets to face a starting pitcher for Cincinnati who Yelich has a 1.086 OPS against across 17 plate appearances. With him going Over 1.5 total bases in seven of the nine games, the model has Yelich producing 2.1 total bases versus the Reds, with +125 odds.

Clayton Kershaw to record the win (+220)



If you can contain the Mets' big three of Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, then you can, essentially, stymy the Mets. Kershaw's history certainly indicates that will take place tonight as those three Mets are hitting a combined .193 (6 for 31) off the future Hall of Famer. Kershaw has looked sharp in recent appearances this year, allowing just eight hits over his last 10 innings, which includes a pair of no-hit innings versus New York on May 23. Also worth mentioning, as related to this specific prop, is that Kershaw is 11-0 in his career versus the Mets, making him one of five pitchers since 1893 to go 11-0 or better versus an opponent.

With the Mets' starter allowing a .302 average across 63 at-bats versus the Dodgers lineup, Kershaw's projected to have the better outing amongst the starters. Los Angeles is also projected to get the victory, which sets up Kershaw to notch the win. The odds for him picking up the win are at +220.

