The Wednesday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games, as every team in the majors is in action. The Athletics are on the longest losing streak in the league, dropping their eighth straight game in a 10-3 loss to the Twins on Tuesday. Minnesota is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the Wednesday MLB odds, as second baseman Willi Castro tries to homer for a fifth time in his last six games. Castro homered twice on Tuesday, but he is +750 to go yard on Wednesday. He is -160 to record a hit and +155 to score a run in the latest MLB prop odds.

There are three games taking place before 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can check out free picks for the Reds (-120) vs. Brewers. Wednesday's night session features enticing matchups like the Yankees (-195) vs. Guardians, Braves (-170) vs. Diamondbacks, and Dodgers (-145) vs. Mets.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Acuna has only started nine games since returning from the injured list last week, but he has immediately provided a spark for Atlanta. The 27-year-old is batting .342 with three home runs and six RBI, recording two hits against Arizona on Tuesday. He has racked up multiple hits in three of his last four games heading into Wednesday's tilt against the Diamondbacks. Arizona starting pitcher Merrill Kelly has allowed four earned runs in each of his last two starts, and SportsLine's model has Acuna finishing with 2.01 total bases on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge 1+ RBIs (+115)

Judge has already recorded 50 RBIs through his first 59 games of the season, as he is batting .387 with 21 homers. He has gone hitless in his last two outings, but he walked three total times in those games. New York's slugger has not been held without a hit in three straight games this season, so bettors can bank on him getting back on track against Cleveland on Wednesday. Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz is just 2-6 with a 4.40 ERA, so the model has Judge finishing with 0.7 RBIs to provide value at these BetMGM odds.

Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 total bases (-105)



Sportsbooks are expecting a high-scoring affair between the Dodgers and Mets on Wednesday, with the over/under set at 9.5 total runs. Lindor leads New York with 69 hits this season, batting .284 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs. He also has 10 doubles, so he can cash this prop with one swing of the bat or with a pair of singles. Lindor has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, including each of his last five. The model has him finishing with 2.1 total bases in the final game of the night.

